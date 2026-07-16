Liverpool relaxed about Alexis Mac Allister future ahead of crunch talks

Liverpool’s midfield is expected to evolve under Andoni Iraola, but the new manager is also keen to preserve the players capable of giving his system technical control and experience.

That balance will become particularly important once the club’s World Cup contingent returns for pre-season. Alexis Mac Allister remains central to those plans, and since joining from Brighton for around £35 million in 2023, the Argentina international has become one of Liverpool’s most dependable midfielders, contributing creativity, intensity and tactical flexibility across several roles.

According to Teamtalk, the 27-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract, but Liverpool are not alarmed by the situation. The club are relaxed about his future and intend to wait until Argentina’s World Cup campaign concludes before beginning formal discussions over a possible extension.

Mac Allister is currently focused on preparing for Argentina’s semi-final against England. Once the tournament ends and he returns to Merseyside, Liverpool are expected to hold detailed talks covering his contract, ambitions and position within Iraola’s tactical structure.

The new manager has already spoken briefly with the midfielder about his plans. Mac Allister is understood to be receptive, although a more substantial face-to-face discussion will take place during pre-season. Liverpool accept that a player of his quality will attract interest from elite clubs regardless of his contract length. However, neither the club nor the player is presently pushing for a separation.

Why Mac Allister remains crucial to Iraola’s Liverpool midfield

From a tactical perspective, Mac Allister offers a combination Iraola will find difficult to replace. He can operate as a deeper playmaker, a conventional No. 8 or an advanced midfielder depending on the structure around him.

His press resistance would be particularly useful in Iraola’s vertical system. Mac Allister can receive under pressure, turn away from markers and move possession forward before opponents reorganise. That allows Liverpool to attack quickly without losing control of the ball.

He also understands when to accelerate play and when to slow the rhythm. In a team expected to press and transition aggressively, that judgment can prevent matches from becoming unnecessarily chaotic. The contract talks will therefore concern more than salary as Mac Allister will want clarity over whether he remains a central figure rather than simply a flexible player used to cover different roles.

Should Liverpool prioritise a new deal?

Yes, two years provides Liverpool with short-term protection, but allowing the situation to drift into next summer would weaken their negotiating position. Mac Allister is technically secure, tactically intelligent and already adapted to the Premier League. If Iraola intends to build a balanced midfield around controlled aggression, extending the Argentine’s contract should become one of Liverpool’s first major post-World Cup decisions.