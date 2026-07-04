Fulham reject Como bid for Issa Diop, keen on keeping him

Fulham’s summer planning has taken an unexpected turn, with Issa Diop’s future now looking far more secure than it did only a few weeks ago.

The Moroccan international had appeared likely to be available after a frustrating club season, but his performances on the international stage have changed the conversation.

Diop spent much of last season outside Marco Silva’s preferred defensive setup. He made 18 appearances in all competitions, including 13 in the Premier League, and accumulated just over 1,200 minutes. At that stage, a summer departure looked realistic.

However, the 29-year-old has dramatically improved his standing during the 2026 World Cup. Starting regularly for Morocco, Diop delivered several commanding displays and was named man of the match against the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

That form has strengthened his market value and forced Fulham to rethink their position. According to Africa Foot, the Cottagers have now rejected an official approach from Como, who were hoping to bring the defender to Serie A.

Fulham are no longer keen to enter negotiations unless an exceptional offer arrives. Diop joined the club from West Ham in 2022 for around £15 million, and his recent international performances have made him a more valuable asset than his club minutes previously suggested.

Why Fulham now see Issa Diop as worth keeping

From a tactical perspective, Diop gives Fulham a profile that is difficult to replace cheaply. He offers height, strength, aerial dominance and experience in a physically demanding Premier League environment.

His World Cup displays also showed improved concentration and authority in defensive leadership. For Morocco, he defended with aggression, covered space well and looked far more confident when dealing with high-pressure moments.

Como’s interest is understandable, and as a high-flying Serie A club looking to strengthen, they would value Diop’s top-level experience and physical qualities, particularly amid widespread interest in Jacobo Ramon.

However, Fulham’s refusal suggests they now believe his role can be rebuilt rather than discarded. Keeping him also gives Fulham valuable depth across a long season. Centre-backs with Premier League experience and international pedigree are expensive, and replacing Diop may cost more than retaining him.

Are Fulham right to block Diop’s exit?

Fulham are making the sensible call. Diop’s club season was underwhelming, but his World Cup form has reminded everyone of his qualities. Unless Como return with an improved offer, keeping him gives Fulham experienced defensive cover and protects an asset whose value may continue to rise.