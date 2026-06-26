Xabi Alonso pushing Chelsea to sign Gessime Yassine

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for RC Strasbourg winger Gessime Yassine after the Moroccan youngster caught the eye with a string of impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has identified Gessime Yassine as one of the club’s priority targets as he begins reshaping the squad ahead of his first season in charge. The Spanish tactician is believed to be a huge admirer of Yassine’s technical quality and versatility, qualities he feels would fit perfectly into his tactical plans at Stamford Bridge.

Yassine has seen his reputation soar over the past year following his move to Strasbourg, where he has continued his rapid development, contributing 13 goals and assists this past season. His performances for Morocco on football’s biggest stage have only strengthened his growing reputation, attracting interest from several of Europe’s leading clubs.

Chelsea, however, could hold a significant advantage in any negotiations. Both the Blues and Strasbourg are owned by BlueCo, a relationship that has already facilitated player movement between the two clubs in recent transfer windows. Any transfer would require independent agreement between the clubs, but the shared ownership structure could simplify discussions if Chelsea decides to formalise their interest.

Yassine will cost a premium

The report claims RC Strasbourg values the winger at between €40 million and €50 million, reflecting both his long-term potential and the increased attention generated by his displays at the World Cup.

The 20-year-old operates comfortably across both flanks and in central attacking roles, combining explosive pace with excellent dribbling ability and creativity in the final third. His willingness to take on defenders and his composure in possession have made him one of the standout emerging attackers in French football. Those attributes could make him an ideal fit for Alonso’s tactical philosophy.

The former Bayer Leverkusen boss favours fluid attacking football built around technically gifted forwards capable of interchanging positions, pressing aggressively and creating overloads in wide areas. Yassine’s versatility would provide valuable tactical flexibility while also giving Chelsea another exciting attacking option for the future.

Also Read: Three players Chelsea should target under Xabi Alonso

Competition for his signature could intensify if his World Cup performances continue to impress, meaning Chelsea may need to move quickly should they decide to pursue the deal. Despite the sizeable asking price, the club’s hierarchy are believed to view the Moroccan international as a player whose value could rise significantly over the coming years.