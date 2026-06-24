Aston Villa, West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign Liam Kelly

Aston Villa and West Ham United are part of a four‑way battle for highly rated Irish youngster Liam Kelly from Derry FC.

Aston Villa and West Ham United are among four Premier League clubs tracking Derry FC’s 15-year-old midfielder Liam Kelly, according to Football Insider. Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are also reported to be tracking Kelly, creating a four-way battle for the youngster. At present, no formal talks have begun, but clubs may accelerate their interest as the window develops.

Premier League clubs have increasingly stepped up efforts to acquire young talent from other academies and beyond the UK. Manchester City and Chelsea have led the way in academy recruitment, while Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Liverpool have followed more recently. Aston Villa and West Ham are now eager to act and locked in this particular transfer race.

Kelly’s profile: Midfielder with first-team experience

Derry FC play in the top tier of Irish football and finished sixth in the first division last season. Liam Kelly, 15, has attracted interest from at least four English clubs. The teenage prospect made his first-team debut last season, coming off the bench away to champions Shamrock Rovers.

Kelly primarily plays as a midfielder but has shown potential to become an attacking midfielder. Overall, the 15‑year‑old has plenty of potential to become a top player if his development continues well. Brighton and Brentford have also been linked with the possibility of signing him, and Derry FC expect more teams to enter the picture.

As it stands, Aston Villa and West Ham are among the clubs tracking Kelly, making it a four‑way battle for the youngster. At the moment, there are no formal talks, but that could change quickly; the player and his family will ultimately decide what’s best.

Regulatory hurdles and next steps

A major regulatory barrier exists. UK law prohibits players like Kelly from transferring to England before they turn 18. The fact that at least four English sides are already circling shows how highly they rate him. Early tracking allows clubs to build relationships with the player and family before formal negotiations can begin post-18.

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Aston Villa and West Ham will present long-term development plans to Kelly and his family. Any compensation to Derry FC will be crucial to securing a deal, and clubs may need to wait until Kelly turns 18 before a formal transfer can occur.