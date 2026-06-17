Atletico Madrid line up summer move for Emiliano Buendia

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Emiliano Buendia from Aston Villa during the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The 29-year-old has been excellent for the West Midlands club, and he helped them win the UEFA Europa League. He produced an outstanding display in the final of the competition. He was instrumental in their quest for Champions League qualification as well.

There is no doubt that the Argentine playmaker is good enough to play for the biggest club, and moving to Atletico Madrid could be exciting for him. They are looking to add more technical ability and vision in the final third, and the Aston Villa star could be ideal for them. The opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for the midfielder.

Despite registering 20 goal contributions in all competitions last season. He failed to make the cut for the World Cup. He will feel that joining a bigger club will give him more exposure, and it could help him cement his place in the national team.

Also, at 29, he might feel that this could be his final opportunity to join an elite club and fight for major trophies.

Buendia would improve Atletico Madrid

Buendia is a versatile playmaker who can operate on either flank or centrally. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. He could help Atletico Madrid improve in the final third. Signing someone like him could also help Julian Alvarez. The Atletico Madrid striker has been exceptional, but his numbers could improve with more service in the final third. He has had to shoulder some of the creative burden in this past season. Adding a quality playmaker could allow the striker to play his natural game.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will not want to lose a key player like him. He has been indispensable to them, and his departure would be a blow. It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid is prepared to pay a premium for his signature.

The West Midlands club have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need to improve the team. Selling one of their best players could be a mistake. We have recently covered reports that they are looking to agree on a new deal with the South American.