West Bromwich Albion set to sign Carter Pinnington

West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the signing of highly talented 19-year-old Liverpool defender Carter Pinnington.

West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the signing of highly talented 19-year-old Liverpool defender Carter Pinnington, according to Football Insider. The Championship outfit are expected to sign the prospect, who will begin his senior career under manager James Morrison.

West Bromwich Albion are strengthening their squad this summer under manager James Morrison. The Hawthorns are also reportedly close to adding Chelsea prodigy Jimmy-Jay Morgan as they pursue multiple targets to bolster their Championship credentials.

Pinnington, 19, has made 68 U-21 appearances and is regarded as a highly rated prospect at Liverpool. Pinnington made his U-18 debut at 15, signalling Liverpool’s confidence in his potential. As the report states, the young star was compared to former defender Jarrel Quansah, who incidentally was linked with a return to Anfield as per reports.

Why are Liverpool offloading Carter Pinnington?

Liverpool are focused on strengthening their first-team squad this summer. While Pinnington might have expected first-team opportunities, particularly after Giovanni Leoni suffered a season-ending injury early in the campaign, former boss Arne Slot chose to rely on existing defensive options despite limited squad depth.

The pathway to the first team was further blocked by the pre-agreed deal for French defender Jeremy Jacquet. New boss Andoni Iraola is likely to prioritise investment in the established talent rather than risk an inexperienced youth defender. As a result, a move away represents the best route for Pinnington to gain senior experience.

Will Carter Pinnington shine at West Brom?

It is a difficult question to answer at this stage, but at West Brom, Pinnington will play alongside former Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. The experienced centre-back joined the Hawthorns in the summer of 2025 and was impressive in the last campaign.

Phillips could be instrumental in helping Pinnington adapt to senior football, while the young defender could also learn a great deal under manager Morrison. Overall, this represents a solid start to his senior career, away from the intense spotlight and pressure of the Premier League. Pinnington’s first test at West Brom will come in pre-season, likely under Morrison’s tactical tutelage.