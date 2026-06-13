Chelsea ready to entertain loan offers for Harrison Murray-Campbell

Chelsea are ready to listen to loan offers for their teenage defensive sensation Harrison Murray-Campbell, amidst interest from Championship clubs.

According to a report from Football Insider, Harrison Murray-Campbell is expected to leave Chelsea on loan this summer. The Blues are willing to accept a temporary departure, as it will help his development and give him valuable first-team experience.

There is significant interest in his services from the English second division, and clubs in Belgium and Switzerland are also exploring a deal for the 19-year-old centre-back.

Harrison Murray-Campbell has been a part of the Chelsea youth setup since 2014, and he is currently a part of their Under-21 team. He has already made his first-team debut and is believed to be on the periphery of getting promoted to the senior side.

The teenager has put in some exceptional performances at the youth level. He featured in 30 games in the recently concluded campaign. Apart from his strong defensive performances, he even contributed towards 12 goals. His performances earned him a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Year.

Chelsea want Murray-Campbell to play first-team football

Given his impressive rise, the West London club now want to ensure he continues his development with regular minutes at the senior level. As a result, they are open to a temporary departure and are ready to listen to offers.

Murray-Campbell has no shortage of interest in his services. Clubs in the EFL Championship want him, and there is interest from other European countries as well. He is expected to carefully look at all the options alongside the club before making a final call.

Since the Blues have failed to qualify for Europe, having him around won’t really make sense, as Xabi Alonso might not be able to hand him enough minutes. A number of Championship clubs have been keeping a close eye on the youngster’s development, and they like the fact that he is equally effective at centre-back as well as right-back.

Murray-Campbell is quite comfortable on the ball, can play out from the back, use both feet and has great leadership qualities. As a result, he could prove to be an exceptional signing for clubs in the English second division.