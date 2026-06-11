Leeds United, West Ham United eyeing Cai McGunnigle move

Leeds United are in a three-way battle for Scottish teenager Cai McGunnigle, with West Ham United and AZ Alkmaar also keen on signing him.

Scottish forward Cai McGunnigle is set to trial with Leeds United, West Ham United, and AZ Alkmaar, according to Football Insider. All three clubs are keen to invite the young forward for trials in the coming weeks, with the details of each offer remaining unclear.

McGunnigle has come through the footballing ranks in Hong Kong and is now making a strong case for English and European clubs to take a chance on him. The 17-year-old reportedly became the youngest-ever goalscorer in the Hong Kong league at the age of 16 years and one month.

The teenage sensation scored three goals and provided one assist in eight starts for Hong Kong FC last season, impressing with his performances and now set for a potential move to England or the Netherlands.

Leeds United, West Ham, AZ Alkmaar: Three pathways

West Ham United boast a renowned academy that has produced several top players in recent years, including West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, currently at Arsenal.

The Hammers offer a direct pathway to the Premier League. AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, are well known for their player development programmes and have been one of the top talent producers in the Netherlands. The Eredivisie could be an appealing option for McGunnigle as he evaluates his future.

From McGunnigle’s perspective, Leeds United could be an attractive destination to further his career. The Yorkshire club have offered him a trial, though which club will ultimately secure his signature remains unclear.

In recent times, the West Yorkshire outfit have stepped up their recruitment in the youth market, signing several talented youngsters. One example is 16-year-old Silva Mexes from Manchester United, while they have also reportedly brought in Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher from the same club in recent months.

This track record of youth development signals Leeds United’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent like McGunnigle, whose record as the youngest goalscorer in the Hong Kong league at 16 years and one month demonstrates the calibre of player they have been targeting.