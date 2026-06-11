Chelsea ponder Jeremie Frimpong swoop as Xabi Alonso eyes reunion

Chelsea are considering making a move for Liverpool full-back Jeremie Frimpong, as Xabi Alonso seeks a reunion with the Dutch international, who has struggled at Liverpool.

Chelsea are considering a move for Liverpool full-back Jeremie Frimpong as Xabi Alonso, now at Stamford Bridge, seeks a reunion with the Dutch international, according to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal.

Frimpong was an integral part of the Bayer Leverkusen senior setup under the Spanish manager and played a decisive role in their Bundesliga triumph. On the back of his exceptional performances in Germany, Liverpool forked out €35 million to sign the Dutch international last summer.

However, the Dutchman’s move to Anfield has not gone according to plan. After registering 26 goal contributions in 2023/24 and 17 in 2024/25, his output dropped significantly in his debut season at Liverpool. The full-back managed just four goal contributions in fewer than 1,800 minutes of action. Additionally, he struggled with a hamstring injury at different junctures.

At Bayer Leverkusen, he was primarily playing as a wing-back and even featured as a winger at times. However, under Arne Slot, he was playing as a conventional full-back, and the role shift from wing-back to conventional full-back appears to have blunted his attacking output. Frimpong’s overall play has failed to justify the investment, and he even failed to make it to the Dutch squad for the World Cup.

Why does Xabi Alonso want to reunite with Frimpong?

While Jeremie Frimpong’s contract runs until 2030, Chelsea are considering signing him, as Xabi Alonso pushes for a reunion at Stamford Bridge. He knows Frimpong very well from his time at Leverkusen and believes his attacking style of play could do wonders for his team. Meanwhile, a move to the Blues could help the 25-year-old revive his career.

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Chelsea do have a number of options at right-back, but given Reece James’s injury struggles, investing in Frimpong could make sense. He would offer an upgrade on Malo Gusto and Josh Acheampong at right-back. The key question is whether Liverpool will allow his departure just 12 months after signing him.