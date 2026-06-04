Leeds United touted to be chasing Kerim Alajbegovic

Leeds United are pushing hard to sign Bosnian teenage attacking sensation Kerim Alajbegovic ahead of next season.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness, Leeds United are making moves to sign Kerim Alajbegovic, who has been in sensational form over the last 12 months and is all set to play a key part in Bosnia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Yorkshire-based outfit are interested in his services and could look to bring the teenager to England. While he has been offered to multiple Italian clubs and AS Roma have been extensively linked with him, Leeds’ financial strength could give them an edge.

Alajbegovic had quite an impressive campaign at Red Bull Salzburg last time out. He was involved in 44 matches, racked up over 2,600 minutes and finished with 13 goals and four assists. The young winger’s impressive performances have caught the eyes of quite a few top clubs.

His ability to feature on both flanks, as well as a number ten, along with his pace and finishing, has earned him a lot of plaudits. While he joined Slazburg on a permanent basis last summer, he is set to return to Bayern Leverkusen, who have triggered the buy-back clause in his contract.

He has been a part of the Leverkusen setup since 2021 and will return to the club ahead of next season. However, his future remains uncertain, as he is unlikely to have a prominent role at the German club next season.

Bosnian legend Miralem Pjanic has approached a number of Italian clubs, as he looks to help the teenager find a new home. However, nothing concrete has developed so far. Alajbegovic is keen on joining AS Roma. Even though they admire him, they have yet to make an offer. He is on their wishlist, but not a priority target at this point.

Leeds are looking to win the race for Alajbegovic

There is interest in his services from England, with Leeds United being the biggest contender for his services. Daniel Farke’s team lack depth on the left flank with Noah Okafor, the only out-and-out left winger in their ranks. As a result, they are seriously considering signing Alajbegovic.

The 18-year-old could help them both in the short and the long run. While they have started making moves to land him, his performances at the World Cup could result in more suitors, which certainly won’t help the Yorkshire-based outfit.