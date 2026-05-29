Villarreal eyeing Matthijs de Ligt swoop, want loan-to-buy deal

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move away from Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window after his injury horrors this season.

La Liga outfit Villarreal are interested in signing Matthijs de Ligt, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to sanction his departure. The Dutch defender is reportedly a target for Atletico Madrid as well.

The Netherlands international has had multiple injuries and has not been able to showcase his true qualities at Manchester United since joining the club. The player missed 26 matches this season, and it may behove the Red Devils to cash in on him on look towards the future.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Yellow Submarine are hoping to sign the defender on loan with an option to buy.

Manchester United have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need a deeper, higher-quality squad to do well across multiple competitions. Sending the player out on loan does not make any sense for them. If they want to let de Ligt leave, they should sell him and replace him with a better player.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to La Liga could be exciting for the Dutchman. Villarreal will be able to offer him Champions League football and regular game time next season, which could bring out the best in him.

The former Ajax captain was regarded as one of the finest young defensive talents in the game a few years ago. However, he has not been at his best since the move to Manchester United. While de Ligt has shown flashes of brilliance, fitness issues have plagued him, particularly this season.

Manchester United should keep de Ligt

Manchester United have looked vulnerable at the back this season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. If the 26-year-old defender can get over his injury problems, he could still be a very important option for them. Ideally, they should look to keep him at the club, unless there is an attractive offer on the table.

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The loan-to-buy deal certainly does not benefit the English club in any way. Meanwhile, Villarreal desperately need a new centre-back as they prepare to compete in the UEFA Champions League and mount another top-four challenge next season. A top-class defender like de Ligt can be a game-changing addition.