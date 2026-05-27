Everton establish contact with Solly March for summer move as player announces exit

Everton make moves to sign Solly March, who has announced that he will be leaving Brighton this summer.

Solly March has made it official that he will be leaving Brighton this summer after 15 years at the club. He thanked the fans in an emotional letter that was published on Brighton’s official website.

While the last few seasons haven’t been easy for him because of injury, he has recovered and is ready for a new challenge elsewhere. With him available for free, a number of top clubs are after him. According to Sebastien Vidal, Everton have already made contact with him regarding a move to Merseyside.

David Moyes considers him a very interesting option, given the amount of experience he has and his versatility. Despite his recent struggles, the Everton boss is willing to bet on the 31-year-old, who certainly has a lot of football left in him.

In his letter to the fans, March said:

Dear Albion fans, It’s hard to find the words to say goodbye to a club that’s been my home for so long. From arriving from Lewes as a young lad with big dreams to walking out at the Amex in the Premier League and in Europe, it’s been everything I could have hoped for and more. I grew up at this club and learned what it means to represent Brighton & Hove Albion. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity. As the club grew, I was lucky enough to grow with it. It hasn’t always been straightforward. Coming back from two ACL injuries was the toughest challenge I’ve faced, but with the support of the club, my teammates and you, the fans, I kept going. Pulling the shirt on again meant everything to me. Thank you Fabian. I would have loved to have played more games these past two seasons. I’ve no doubt he’ll take the club forward next season. Thank you to all my teammates over the years, all the staff at the club from Tony Bloom down, but especially the medical and sports science staff who helped me through the hardest moments of my career. Most of all, thank you to you, the fans. Your support has meant more than I can put into words and it’s something I’ll carry with me wherever I go. It’s been an honour to wear this shirt and to be part of this club’s history. I’ll always be watching, always supporting and always grateful. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

March has made a total of 300 appearances for the Seagulls and has even contributed towards 57 goals. He has played a big part in their promotion to the top flight, their survival and their run to Europe over the years. However, he has struggled with knee injuries (two ACL injuries) over the last few years.

When fully fit, he was easily one of the best players at Brighton. During the 2022/23 season, prior to the knee injuries, he was involved in 39 games and ended up contributing towards 18 goals. He hasn’t hit top gear since, but is now back fit and raring to go.

Everton are ready to sign free-agent March

While Brighton had an option to extend his stay at the club by another 12 months, they have decided to let him leave as a free agent, as a sign of respect for all that he has done over the last 15 years. The decision was made on the back of a meeting between the two parties involved.

Now, the 31-year-old is gearing up for the next challenge, and Everton have emerged as a potential destination for the English star, who can feature in any role on either flank. The Toffees have knocked on his door to see if he is interested in a move.

With Seamus Coleman leaving and Idrissa Gueye‘s future uncertain, an experienced campaigner like March could prove vital for the dressing room. Since they are yet to make a decision on Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish, and Iliman Ndiaye has also been linked with a move away, the 31-year-old could add much-needed depth on the flanks.