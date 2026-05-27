Edson Alvarez closing in on joining CF Monterrey as West Ham United get a way out

Mexican outfit CF Monterrey are interested in an out-of-favour West Ham star, who could be on the move in the summer.

CF Monterrey have entered the conversation for the potential signing of Edson Alvarez, with the 28-year-old out-of-favour player now bound to leave the club in the summer. As per El Universal via Sport Witness, the Mexican international could be given a chance to join a team in his home country, with a decision pending from the player’s side.

Edson Alvarez was a failed transfer for West Ham United, who paid big money to get him out of Ajax. While there were positive signs initially, the midfielder never really got comfortable with the way the Hammers played, which led to the club choosing to offload him last summer.

Without a permanent suitor, West Ham managed to offload him on loan to Fenerbahce, where he has had a dreadful season. The combination of injuries and a dip in form contributed to the midfielder featuring only 17 times across all competitions. The Turkish side does have a buy option in their contract with the Hammers, but they are unlikely to take it up as things stand.

Monterrey Favourites to Sign Edson Alvarez?

Monterrey have entered the conversation for the signing of Alvarez, as their manager Matias Almeyda is particularly keen on the midfielder. The 28-year-old out-of-favour player skippers the Mexican national team and has huge value in the country, as there’s plenty of hope that he could reignite his form should he make the move.

On the financial side, West Ham values him around the €15 million mark, which could be a bit of a challenge for Monterrey if reports are to be believed. Alvarez is tied to the Hammers until 2028, and they are eager to offload the unwanted star following their relegation to the Championship.

Will Edson Alvarez Return to Mexico?

The report does paint an optimistic picture from Monterrey’s perspective, and there could be a move to be made. However, the story also casts doubts about Alvarez’s intentions for his future, with the suggestion that the 28-year-old could think about sticking around in Europe.

There’s more of a chance that West Ham gets their desired valuation from European sides rather than Monterrey, as an example. Hence, much will depend on what the Mexican side puts on the table, as they may have to make a compelling offer to bring the national team skipper back to his homeland.