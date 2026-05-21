Manchester United want to hijack Barcelona move for Alessandro Bastoni

Manchester United are keen on acquiring the services of Inter Milan defensive mainstay Alessandro Bastoni this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have entered the race for the signature of Alessandro Bastoni. The Red Devils are looking to hijack Barcelona’s move for the Inter Milan centre-back. While he was a priority target for the Catalan giants for weeks, their indecisiveness has given the Premier League club an opportunity to pounce on.

Bastoni joined Inter Milan back in 2017. After a few loan spells, he managed to establish himself as a key figure in their first team and hasn’t looked back since. He is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world thanks to his consistent performances over the years.

The 27-year-old has been involved in 40 matches this term and has even contributed towards eight goals. He has been a rock at the back for them, as they have yet again secured the Serie A title. Since he is set to enter his prime years, a number of clubs are after him.

Having been a part of the Italian club for nine years, Bastoni could be interested in a change of scenery. With his contract running until 2028, Inter are in complete control of his future. They will be reluctant to let go of one of their best players, and only a significant financial offer can tempt them.

Barcelona do need a new centre-back

Barcelona are one of the clubs that have been linked with the 27-year-old for weeks. The Catalan giants want more quality at the back as Ronald Araujo hasn’t been consistent enough since returning from injury, and they have yet to sign a replacement for Inigo Martinez, who left last summer.

The Catalan giants are looking for a left-footed centre-back, and Bastoni was quite high on their wishlist. Deco is a massive admirer of the Italian international and wants to bring him to Camp Nou. He is convinced that his ball distribution and leadership could significantly bolster their defence.

However, Hansi Flick doesn’t seem to consider him an ideal fit for his system, which is based on a very high line. Bastoni has played the majority of his football in a three-man defence, and the German is not sure if he can easily adapt to a back four.

Manchester United plot a raid on Inter Milan

On top of that, a potential transfer will require close to €70 million, which is beyond Barcelona’s capabilities at this point. It gives Manchester United an opportunity to hijack the deal. The Red Devils want more quality at the back despite having renewed Harry Maguire’s contract.

They want a left-footed centre-back and believe Bastoni, with his experience, could help level up things at the back. They do have the financial muscle to get a deal over the line. Having secure Champions League football, they can certainly try to tempt the 27-year-old this summer.