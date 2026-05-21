Barcelona ready to pay €30 million to sign Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona this season, and the club has an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Barcelona will have to pay €30 million to get the permanent deal done for Marcus Rashford, but they have been unwilling to pay the price for him in recent weeks. It seems that they have finally given in to the demand from the Premier League club, and they are willing to pay €30 million in order to sign the 28-year-old attacker, according to a report from Catalunya Radio.

Rashford has been an outstanding signing for the Blaugrana, and he has 14 goals to his name this season. The Englishman has picked up 14 assists as well. He has shown that he can slot into multiple roles and compete at a high-level. He could be an asset for Barcelona in the coming seasons as well.

The €30 million investment could look like a bargain for them, and the price should have been attractive despite Manchester United’s reluctance to offer a discount. The newly-crowned La Liga champions need more quality in the final third and should look to invest in another striker.

Rashford will look to sort out his future

Meanwhile, Rashford will be delighted that Barcelona are prepared to pay the asking price for him. He will not want to return to Manchester United next season. He will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. The player has already agreed on personal terms with Barcelona, per SPORT. It remains to be seen whether all parties can get the deal done quickly.

Manchester United also want to get rid of the player permanently, and they will look to wrap up the transfer swiftly and invest the proceeds from his departure in the playing squad. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign and will look to strengthen the team during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Rashford will look to make his mark in La Liga once again next season and help Barcelona win major trophies. He has helped them win the league title this season. Joining the Spanish club has helped him regain his form and confidence this season, and he will look to build on it next year.