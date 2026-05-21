Alejo Veliz closing in on sealing €9 million move to Bahia

Alejo Veliz is now closing in on a permanent move away from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season. The 22-year-old has struggled to make his mark at the Premier League club since arriving from Rosario Central, and he is set to leave them permanently.

The player is currently on loan at his boyhood club, Rosario Central, and he has scored six goals this season. He will be desperate to sort out his long-term future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again. According to a report by Ole via Sport Witness, he is set to join Brazilian club Bahia for a fee of around €9 million.

Initially, there were rumours that the player wanted to join his boyhood club, Rosario Central, permanently, but it seems that he has now accepted a move to Bahia. Veliz is highly rated across South America, and he was expected to develop into an important player for Tottenham when he joined the club from Rosario Central.

However, the youngster really managed to convince the manager to give him opportunities in the first team. He has had multiple loans away from the club, including spells at Espanyol and Sevilla.

Veliz needs a fresh start

The 22-year-old will look to play regularly at a high level, and a move to Bahia could be ideal for him. He is a talented player with a bright future, and the Brazilian outfit might bring out the best in him. Staying at Tottenham does not make any sense for the player.

The Argentine prospect will not get first-team opportunities with them next year, and going out on loan once again will only prolong his Premier League nightmare. Meanwhile, Tottenham will look to use the funds from his departure to improve the team in the summer. They are in desperate need of another quality striker who can share the goalscoring burden with Dominic Solanke.

It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions. This has been a disappointing season for them, and they are 17th in the league table. The North London outfit are not mathematically safe in the Premier League yet, and they will need to win their final match of the season to stay up.