Liverpool considering surprise move for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are considering a surprise move for long-term target Jude Bellingham following doubts cast over his Real Madrid future.

Jude Bellingham is among a handful of players that most of the top teams around the continent would love to have in their squad. There are some doubts cast over his Real Madrid future following the recent episodes at the club, which could see some suitors explore the idea of signing him, as Fichajes reports that Liverpool are now back in the picture for the England international.

Jude Bellingham is widely seen as a key star at Real Madrid, and despite the many rumours surrounding him and his teammates, the chances of him leaving are slim. Yet, the recent events at the club have baffled many, with countless reports on the problems within casting doubts on the futures of several of the stars.

Bellingham is part of that equation after going through a frustrating season by his standards, as injuries and form have played a huge role in his dip. There were suggestions earlier that Real Madrid might consider a sale, although nothing of that sort has come from key sources in the media.

Should that prove to be true, there are many suitors ready to make their play for the England international, including Chelsea and Manchester United. Liverpool are the one considering a surprise move for Bellingham, given what he brings to their team from a stylistic and strategic perspective.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Bellingham back when he was at Borussia Dortmund, as they were considered the best-placed English side to sign him. However, he joined Real Madrid, and whenever there is speculation surrounding his future, the Merseysiders always seem to be linked — as was the case around January.

Can Liverpool Sign Jude Bellingham?

There is always the possibility of an English top-six side splashing the cash on players they deem important in the market. Liverpool are certainly equipped with the financial muscle to work out a deal for Bellingham, but there are complex scenarios ahead, particularly regarding the wages he currently earns.

More importantly, the speculation surrounding Bellingham leaving Real Madrid is merely rumours at this stage. The midfielder is extremely happy with life at the Bernabéu, and he is seen as a long-term option by Florentino Perez, meaning the chances of Liverpool signing him in the summer are remote to none.