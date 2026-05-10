Liverpool planning striker signing this summer, reasons revealed

Liverpool are planning to sign a striker in the summer following their issues in the position as the season comes to an end.

Liverpool are widely expected to stay busy in the summer trying to find a new striker for their team. Following their big spends on Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, the issues Arne Slot’s side has suffered with those players could lead him towards exploring a new striker in the market, as per Football Insider.

Liverpool made headlines last summer following their big spend on Alexander Isak for a British transfer record sum, and before that, Hugo Ekitike. On paper, having both those forwards as the main striker options made the Merseysiders look very formidable, but the season has proven that games are not played on paper.

Isak has had constant fitness struggles this term, first due to a lack of pre-season with Liverpool or even Newcastle United, and then due to a serious foot injury. The latter has kept him out for many months, and he has only returned recently, with the Swede, since scoring his first league goal for the club.

Arne Slot hopes Isak has a proper pre-season with the club and is ready for the new campaign, but the club are thinking about signing a new striker in the close season. The reason for that is the serious injury to Ekitike, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in a recent Champions League game against PSG, which will sideline him until early 2027 at the very least.

Even if he does return around that period next year, Ekitike will need intricate management of minutes and may not be at his sharpest for some time. Overall, many have written off having the Frenchman play at his best for the whole of next season, which brings Liverpool into the market seeking a new striker.

Will Liverpool Sign a New Striker?

That is certainly what the club are thinking at the moment, as per the report, with the Merseysiders set to shortlist a few names suitable for their team. Of late, there have been links to Sporting CP’s Luis Suarez following his goal-laden season in Portugal, with competition from Newcastle United for the Colombian marksman.

Anthony Gordon is also on the list, with some reports stating Liverpool had stepped up their interest in the Newcastle United forward since the Ekitike injury. The Merseysiders are expected to add a new forward to compete with Isak in the new season, as more names might emerge on their list as the summer window edges closer.