Manchester United need to pay €25 million to sign Afonso Moreira

Lyon are set to demand at least €25 million for their wing sensation Afonso Moreira as Manchester United circle ahead of the summer.

Lyon could be staring at the prospect of making an enormous profit from the sale of Afonso Moreira as Manchester United circles with their interest in the winger. The French giants are expected to demand at least €25 million, as per A Bola via Sport Witness, as the Red Devils could view him as a big investment.

Manchester United are focused on strengthening their midfield as a priority, but they are also keen to land other targets for different areas of the pitch. A new left-sided winger is considered a key addition in the summer, with many names being discussed.

Manchester United also hold an interest in Afonso Moreira, as Lyon could brace themselves for approaches ahead of the summer. Eight goals and eleven assists in his debut season for the French giants have helped Paulo Fonseca immensely in their rise to Champions League spots, as the Ligue 1 side could demand significantly.

As the report states, Lyon are set to demand at least €25 million for the 21-year-old wide attacker, which will see them make a massive profit on their investment. Signed from Sporting CP for a paltry €2 million, their faith in the signing has been immense, and it has paid off.

Lyon will not allow the player to leave for anything less, as there could be other clubs in the mix. Manchester United are keeping tabs on the player, although there is no information about whether there have been any talks for the signing.

Will Moreira work for Manchester United?

Manchester United invested heavily in their attacking setup last summer, and they have some formidable players like Matheus Cunha, who could play on the left-hand side. There is also the presence of Patrick Dorgu, who has played there, but he could also feature on the right-hand side when needed.

Hence, investing in a talent like Moreira after the 19-goal contribution season he has had will stand them in good stead. Manchester United could develop the player’s game to the next level and have a great asset on their hands for the future.