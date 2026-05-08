Brentford agree £13 million deal to sign Jannik Schuster as Leeds United, West Ham United beaten

Brentford have agreed a deal for young defender Jannik Schuster from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of £13 million ahead of the summer, pending a medical.

Brentford have been a thriving hub for players eager to develop their game, and a young prospect is on the verge of making his switch to the London outfit. As per Sky Sports, Jannik Schuster is set to join the Bees in a £13 million deal from Red Bull Salzburg, pending a medical.

Jannik Schuster is a rising defender coming through at Red Bull Salzburg, making 30 appearances for the Austrian outfit in what has been his breakthrough season. He has made a notable impression on several suitors, who had been keeping close tabs on his performances.

Schuster has seemingly been courted by several English sides, as TEAMtalk report that West Ham and Leeds United are also interested in the defender alongside Brentford. Both the Hammers and the Elland Road outfit have been consistently looking for a young defender they could develop, and it appears Schuster has been seen as a worthwhile option to invest in.

However, Leeds United and West Ham look set to be beaten in the race for Schuster by Brentford, who have agreed a £13 million deal with Red Bull Salzburg for the 19-year-old defender. He is ready to take on the challenge at Brentford, but must pass his medical tests before the move is confirmed.

Will Jannik Schuster shine at Brentford?

Brentford, first under Thomas Frank and now with Keith Andrews in charge, have opened the doors for many young talents to develop their game, and such a prospect also suits their long-term business model. The defensive setup is played with either a back four or a back three, meaning young stars like the 19-year-old could learn a great deal by playing across different systems.

Brentford will continue to attract many more talents like the Austrian whizkid, which will suit their cause and help players develop their game. For now, they are close to bringing Schuster to the club, with a deal likely to be wrapped up in the early days of the summer window.