Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Ousmane Diao

Crystal Palace ready to explore a move for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diao, with competition in place for the Senegalese star.

Ousmane Diao could be on his way out of the Danish side FC Midtjylland in the summer as interest continues to rise in the market. As per Sports Boom, Crystal Palace are the latest team to enter the race for the Senegalese defender, rated at about €15–20 million, with some other teams also competing for his signature.

Ousmane Diao has been developing his game at a rapid rate ever since his move to Danish outfit FC Midtjylland in the summer of 2024. He has made 75 appearances and has been one of their standout players in the two seasons there.

However, his future is certainly away from the Scandinavian club as a few European sides are making their presence felt. Last year, Fulham and Crystal Palace had a brief interest in the defender, and now the latter have come back to explore a possible deal for the centre-back ahead of the summer.

The idea is to develop a player of high potential into one of the complete defenders for the future, something they have done quite well in the recent past. Their track record of bringing in defenders young and elevating them to first-team status in rather quick time speaks for itself.

Midtjylland have signalled their intention to sell in the €15–20 million region, which may suit the Selhurst Park outfit. It remains to be seen whether the Eagles are serious about pursuing him, as there is competition in place from RB Leipzig, as per the report.

Ousmane Diao to Palace?

There is a realistic chance that Diao could join Palace if a deal could be struck between the two teams. As per the report, Leipzig had offered €12 million for the defender, with Midtjylland deeming the offer too low for their perceived value of the player.

Premier League sides are financially strong, and the chance to play in England would prove enticing enough for a young defender like Diao. There will be more clubs looking into this situation with the African defender, but the Eagles are in a good position to become frontrunners.