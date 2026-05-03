Manchester United prefer Christian Pulisic move over Rafael Leao

Manchester United would prefer signing AC Milan attacking mainstay Christian Pulisic over his teammate, Rafael Leao.

Manchester United are on the verge of securing Champions League football for next season, and they have already started planning for the upcoming transfer window. While reinforcing the midfield will be their top priority, the Red Devils also want to add more competition in the final third.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is firmly on the radar of the Manchester-based club ahead of the transfer window. While they have been linked with his teammate, Rafael Leao, the Red Devils will prefer signing the American international.

United want to reshape their attack with a versatile forward, as they are ready to offload Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch international’s departure will make room to bring in an attacker who could push Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Amad Diallo for a place in the XI.

While Michael Carrick’s future is yet to be decided, the club have started holding talks about potential signings. They have already discussed a few names who could come in to bolster their attack. Rafael Leao has been offered to the Manchester-based giants, who seek more firepower.

United want Pulisic over Leao

The Red Devils have scouted him in the past, and there are quite a few people at the club who admire the 26-year-old. However, it seems they prefer signing his teammate, Pulisic. They consider the American international a better fit for the club and their project.

His versatility is one of the major reasons why they are interested in him. The 27-year-old has played all across the frontline and has contributed towards 13 goals. 11 of those goal contributions have come in the Serie A.

He is an interesting option for United, and their recruitment chief, Christopher Vivell, has known him since his Borussia Dortmund days. Signing him certainly seems possible as his contract runs out in just over 12 months.

While Milan do have an option to extend it, they are not in talks with the player’s camp to trigger that option. The Red Devils are already doing groundwork regarding a potential transfer.