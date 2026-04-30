Newcastle United rival Liverpool, Manchester United in Oskar Pietuszewski race

Newcastle United are the latest to enter the race for Oskar Pietuszewski, with Liverpool and Manchester United keen.

Oskar Pietuszewski continues to attract massive attention in the market, as there are at least three or four teams from the Premier League interested. As per Record via Sport Witness, Newcastle United are the latest to enter the race for the FC Porto forward, while Liverpool and Manchester United are already present.

Oskar Pietuszewski has steadily become a key player for FC Porto since his big move in the January window from Jagiellonia in Poland. The European side sold their prodigious talent for the right price, but also retained a 10% sell-on clause, so as to benefit from a future sale, which seems destined to happen in the near future.

Porto won the race ahead of some English clubs who were interested in Pietuszewski during January, which was mostly due to the opportunities the winger envisaged in Portugal at the time. Since his arrival at the Estádio do Dragão, he has played 13 league games, scoring three times and assisting four goals.

His mature performances are making him a big summer target for several Premier League sides. Manchester United and Liverpool are already interested, driven by their desire to recruit young attackers much closer to first-team action, and the 17-year-old prodigy certainly fits the bill.

Newcastle United are the latest to enter the race, as they could offer the teenager a big opportunity to establish himself in the English game. The winger might see the opportunity to play at St James’ Park as a big one for his career, but he may not be in a position to ignore the attention of Liverpool or Manchester United.

What Are FC Porto Planning with Oskar Pietuszewski?

FC Porto are aware of the growing interest from Premier League giants, which could see them formulate a plan to maximise his talent. For starters, the Portuguese giants plan to keep him and continue with his development.

Secondly, and more importantly, they plan to offer the teenager a new deal and raise his release clause to at least €60 million. That way, they could maximise his value in the market, and should they end up developing him into a more complete player than he currently is, they could then hope to get a fee closer to that new release clause they plan to include in the new deal.