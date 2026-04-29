Crystal Palace, Everton in transfer tussle to sign Mamadou Diakhon

Club Brugge could be bracing for interest in their winger Mamadou Diakhon amid rumoured admiration from Everton and Crystal Palace.

Mamadou Diakhon is attracting interest from Premier League clubs following a single season in Belgium. Club Brugge are now expecting enquiries for their 20-year-old winger, as Sports Boom reports interest from the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace ahead of the summer.

Mamadou Diakhon might not be a name echoed around Premier League circles, as the young winger continues to make a name for himself in Belgium. He signed for Club Brugge last summer from Reims and has been a hit with the club.

Diakhon has three goals and 11 assists across all competitions to his name, which has proved enough to attract attention from England. Signed for around €8 million last summer, Club Brugge are expecting a massive profit on their investment if they were to sell him in the summer.

The report states they could sell him in the region of €20–25 million, which would represent a healthy profit on their investment in the winger. The one-capped Senegal international could consider the idea of making a switch to the Premier League, as there are some notable clubs showing admiration for the winger.

Crystal Palace and Everton are the teams keen, with Diakhon’s experience in the Champions League particularly valued by those sides anticipating European football next season. It remains to be seen whether the €20–25 million price point is where those clubs want to negotiate, or whether they have a different figure in mind.

Mamadou Diakhon to the Premier League?

Everton are expected to make additions to their attacking setup, either to bolster their squad or to replace players they might potentially sell. The wide areas are a position that David Moyes wants to strengthen, and he could view several options, including Diakhon ahead of the summer. While the Toffees and Palace are keen on the Club Brugge winger, the two teams are also interested in Southampton’s Leo Scienza.

Palace are also an intriguing destination for Diakhon, particularly if they end up winning the Conference League, which would punch their ticket for the Europa League. Either way, there is plenty of room in the squad to bring in another attacker this summer, as they may weigh in an offer for the Club Brugge star.