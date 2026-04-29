West Ham United interested in Ismail Badjie, submit offer

West Ham United are one of the teams interested in VfL Osnabrück midfielder Ismail Badjie, who has attracted interest from multiple suitors eager to sign him this summer.

Ismail Badjie is likely unfamiliar to most Premier League observers, given his current role in the German third division. According to Deich Stube, West Ham United have expressed interest in the VfL Osnabrück midfielder ahead of the summer window, viewing the 20-year-old as a promising long-term investment. However, the Hammers face significant competition from other clubs vying for his signature.

Playing in the third division of Europe’s top leagues rarely generates the attention needed to secure a move to elite clubs. Germany is no exception to this pattern. Yet Ismail Badjie’s performances for VfL Osnabruck are beginning to change this narrative, as he has now attracted interest from clubs across multiple tiers of the German football pyramid.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder operates primarily in the No. 10 role for his Regionalliga Nord club, where he has recorded 8 goals and 1 assist across 29 league appearances, averaging 0.27 goals per game. While these figures may not appear exceptional in isolation, scouts have identified his technical proficiency and creative output as standout attributes that exceed typical third-division standards.

This assessment explains the growing interest from German clubs. Both Borussia Mönchengladbach and Werder Bremen have shown concrete interest in acquiring Badjie. VfL Osnabrück are expected to demand a transfer fee in the single-digit millions range, positioning the deal as a calculated investment opportunity for top-tier clubs willing to develop emerging talent.

This modest valuation makes Badjie an attractive prospect for clubs seeking young, developing players with resale potential. West Ham United appear to share this philosophy, as the East Londoners have demonstrated their willingness to invest in the 20-year-old as part of their developmental strategy.

The Hammers are prepared to match competing offers but will face a genuine challenge from their German rivals to secure Badjie’s signature before the summer window concludes.

West Ham to make important summer plans?

While Badjie may not represent a marquee signing in West Ham’s immediate transfer strategy, the 20-year-old attacking prospect could occupy a meaningful squad role. The club’s recruitment team evidently believes he possesses the technical foundation to adapt to Premier League football at this stage of his development.

However, West Ham’s pursuit of Badjie exists alongside other attacking targets on their shortlist, including winger Dario Osorio, suggesting a multi-pronged recruitment approach. West Ham’s broader summer investment strategy remains contingent on securing their Premier League status.

The club’s transfer ambitions and spending capacity will shift significantly based on final-day survival outcomes. Should the Hammers retain their top-flight status at the expense of fellow contenders including Tottenham, substantial investment in first-team reinforcements is anticipated across multiple positions.