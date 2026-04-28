West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign Mathias Olivera

West Ham United are interested in signing the Napoli defender Mathias Olivera at the end of the season.

According to Il Mattino, they are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old left-back, and they are hoping to get the deal done in the summer. The South American defender has struggled for regular opportunities at the Italian club and has been a squad player. The Uruguay International has started just 14 league matches this season.

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play regularly at a high level. Even though Napoli is a bigger club, sitting on the bench at the Italian club does not make sense for him at this stage of his career. He is at the peak of his powers, and West Ham will be able to offer him the platform to play regularly.

Olivera was linked with a move to Tottenham last year.

Meanwhile, it is no secret that West Ham needs to improve defensively. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need to tighten up at the back next season. Signing a reliable defender could be a wise decision. The 28-year-old can operate as a left-back or a left-sided central defender. His versatility would be an added bonus for West Ham. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is impressive on the ball and could help them going forward as well.

Given that he is not a guaranteed starter for Napoli, it is fair to assume they could sanction his departure for the right price. It will be interesting to see if West Ham comes forward with an official proposal to get the deal done.

West Ham move could be ideal for Olivera

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in him. It could help him regain his form and confidence.

Meanwhile, West Ham will need to secure top-flight safety to attract quality players like him. They cannot expect Olivera to compete in the second division of English football next season. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the drop.