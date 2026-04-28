Tottenham eyeing audacious €70 million move for Myles Lewis-Skelly

Tottenham are rumoured to be interested in an audacious yet ambitious move for Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s situation is likely to attract suitors towards enquiring about him in the summer, as his future at Arsenal could be hanging in the balance. An update by Fichajes has reported that Tottenham could be one of the teams interested in making a serious move for the versatile star, with a €70 million bid planned.

Tottenham are undergoing one of the toughest periods in their history, as they continue to battle relegation with West Ham United. Spurs ended the weekend inside the danger zone after a late victory from the Hammers, as going down would have serious consequences on their immediate future as well as finances.

More importantly, their transfer plans could alter in a big way if they were to play in the Championship next season. At the moment, the media continues to link many key stars to Tottenham despite their current plight, and the latest report might be the most audacious of them all.

Tottenham are rumoured to be interested in a move for Arsenal’s 19-year-old wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has suffered a bit of a dip under Mikel Arteta. Spurs are reportedly willing to table as much as €70 million for the versatile star, who could play as a left-back or in midfield, depending on how head coach Robert De Zerbi sees fit.

The obvious challenge is convincing Arsenal to part ways with their academy product, as the price point may suit the selling side, but the intentions here are key. More importantly, Lewis-Skelly may not agree to make the switch to the Gunners’ hated rivals, as a move seems unlikely at this point.

What next for Myles Lewis-Skelly?

The season has been a contrasting picture compared to the previous one, as Mikel Arteta has barely used Lewis-Skelly in his plans this season. A deputy left-back at best, the 19-year-old could be itching to play more, and the links with Real Madrid may not help Arsenal in that regard, as there might be a deal to be made.

Manchester United are also interested as per reports, and there will be others coming into the frame if Arsenal make their intentions over his future clear. At the moment, Arteta continues to back the player’s talent in a big way, as there are no indications currently suggesting the Spanish coach could sell the versatile 19-year-old.