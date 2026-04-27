Aston Villa interested in Ryan Christie

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are keen on signing Veteran Scottish midfielder Ryan Christie from Bournemouth this summer.

Aston Villa are constantly on the lookout for opportunities in the market to sign top players on a bargain fee. They have identified a great opportunity to snap up Bournemouth’s midfield mainstay, Ryan Christie, with his contract running down.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Aston Villa are keen on signing Christie for a bargain fee this summer. Since he will only have a year left on his deal, Unai Emery’s team see this as a great opportunity.

On the back of his impressive performances for Celtic, Christie made the move to Bournemouth in the summer of 2021. He has only gone from strength to strength since. Not only has he been one of their mainstays over the years, but he has also attracted a lot of interest on the back of his consistency.

While he prefers playing central midfield, the 31-year-old is capable enough to take up any role in midfield and can even feature on the flanks when needed.

Aston Villa want to sign Christie

The 66-cap Scottish international has a lot of football left in him, and there are clubs that want to prise him away from the Cherries. Aston Villa are one of the clubs that are keen on his signature.

Unai Emery loves working with versatile stars, and Christie could be a dream signing for his team. He will not only add more competition to midfield, but will also provide depth on the flanks. More importantly, he will bolster their squad and give the manager a more reliable option.

They are ready to make a splash to sign the 31-year-old. Given how fast Villa have grown under Emery, Christie might be tempted to join them. His strong bond with John McGinn could play a part in a potential transfer. It is certainly a story to watch out for heading into the summer transfer window.