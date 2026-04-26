Rangers internally discussing Mohamed Salah move

Rangers have reportedly discussed the possibility of bringing Mohamed Salah in on a Bosman move, as per club consultant and former Liverpool player Stig Inge Bjornebye.

Mohamed Salah’s future is likely to be one of the hottest topics of the summer window, as the Egyptian star assesses his options ahead of his departure from Liverpool. In what may seem like a surprising link, Rangers Review reported that Scottish giants Rangers have discussed the possibility of landing the 33-year-old winger in the summer internally.

Rangers have reportedly discussed the possibility of signing Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, according to club consultant Stig Inge Bjørnebye. The Norwegian was previously a Liverpool player and is currently working with the Ibrox giants in a short-term advisory role, as he insisted they have discussed the Egyptian internally.

Bjornebye said: “I don’t know what Mo’s plans are — we discussed it at work today as well, as I’m an advisor to Rangers. We discussed where he’ll go and so on.”

Whether or not a move for the Egyptian is possible is a big question, one only Salah can answer at this point. There are further doubts about whether those discussions within Rangers were simply to understand what the Liverpool star might do, or whether they are actively targeting the player, which remains unclear.

The idea of joining Rangers, while not entirely discounted, is still extremely difficult to envisage given the level of interest in the Egyptian. The Saudi Pro League are ready to step up their pursuit of Salah, while several European clubs are also angling for a move.

Napoli are among those interested in signing Salah, and other continental teams could be pitching in with offers. Hence, the likelihood of Rangers signing him may seem remote, though they might just explore the possibility.

What Next for Mohamed Salah?

There are plenty of stories linking Salah to multiple destinations, including MLS. However, given the prolonged interest from Saudi Arabia — which has rumbled on for a few years now — and the fact that his availability on a free transfer will push the Middle Eastern league to make a concerted push, a move there seems more likely than anywhere else.

Salah, who many consider to be having one of his worst seasons at Liverpool, still has 21 goals and assists to his name this term, showcasing that he can still operate at a high level. Hence, there is plenty left for the Egyptian to offer in the next few years, making him an ideal signing for the Saudi Pro League.