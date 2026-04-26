Manchester United learn Carlos Baleba asking price

Manchester United have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Brighton midfield mainstay Carlos Baleba.

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Carlos Baleba. The Red Devils wanted to sign him last summer, and they are set to return for his signature this time around. He is a priority target for them, but they might struggle to secure his services.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Brighton have no intentions of selling the Cameroonian international for anything around £50 million. While reports might suggest that he could be available for a bargain fee, the Seagulls want a premium for their most valuable asset.

While they have previously quoted a fee of around £100 million, there in internal acknowledgement that they could listen to offers slightly below that mark. However, the final figure is still expected to be in excess of £70 million.

Will United be able to sign Baleba?

It is certainly a blow for Manchester United, who were hoping to secure his services for a reduced fee. With Casemiro leaving the club at the end of the season, the Red Devils want a new defensive midfielder on a priority basis.

The Manchester-based giants are looking for a world-class player who can fill the void left by the Brazilian. They consider Baleba the perfect fit. He is exceptional defensively and can help them control the tempo of games better.

More importantly, he is only 22, which means he could be an integral part of their long-term plans. He could form a dependable partner with Kobbie Mainoo in the centre of the park.

United tried their luck last summer, and they have maintained contact with his camp. They have made sure the player is aware of their serious interest in him. However, it still might not help them bring him to Old Trafford.

There is significant competition for his signature, and on top of that, the financial demands also complicate things. United will have to invest in different positions, and they will have to carefully think about it before going big on Baleba.

Meanwhile, with his contract running until 2028, Brighton are in a very comfortable position, and they want a significant fee to open the door for him.