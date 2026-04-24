Newcastle United eye summer move for Marcus Tavernier move

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are plotting a summer raid on Bournemouth for their attacking mainstay, Marcus Tavernier.

On the back of a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, Newcastle have already started making plans to bolster their squad ahead of next season. The Magpies want to reinforce their attack on a priority basis, and Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier is quite high on their wishlist.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Tyneside club are plotting a raid on the Cherries for the signature of the English attacking midfielder. He impressed in a recent outing at St. James’ Park, and it might have played a part in Newcastle stepping up their pursuit.

After coming up the ranks at Middlesbrough and making a name for himself while playing for their first team, Tavernier made the move to Bournemouth in the summer of 2022. He has only gone from strength to strength over the years.

While he prefers playing as a ten, Andoni Iraola has deployed him in a variety of positions in midfield as well as attack. The 27-year-old remains one of the standout performers for the Cherries, irrespective of the position he plays.

In the ongoing campaign, he has featured in 31 games and has contributed towards 11 goals. Tavernier has great ball control and composure, and he tends to make those decisive passes in the final third.

Newcastle are keen on signing Tavernier

His consistent performances have placed him on the radar of Newcastle, who are looking to reinforce their attack in the summer. The 27-year-old put up a great show against the Tyneside club at St. James’ Park a few weeks back. He bagged a goal as his team won 2-1 on the night.

His performance seems to have impressed the Newcastle hierarchy, who want to bring him back to the club. Travernier has long-standing ties with the Tyneside club, having spent time in their youth setup back in the day. Even his brother, James Tavernier, came up the ranks at Newcastle.

Given the strong bond between the family and the club, the Magpies seem confident about striking a deal for his signature. With the likes of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and Nick Woltemade linked with an exit, Tavernier could certainly help their cause.

Not only will he add depth in the centre of the park, but he could also even feature on the flanks if Gordon ends up leaving. However, securing his services won’t be easy, as Bournemouth will be reluctant to let him go. With Iraola leaving, the Cherries want to ensure their key players stay around for next season. At the end, the finances might have a big say on where the 27-year-old ends up playing next season.