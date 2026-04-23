Tottenham running rule over Kayke Ferrari, deal in doubt

Tottenham have watched Kayke Ferrari in action for Corinthians in anticipation of a summer approach, although any move will depend on his injury situation.

Tottenham are widening their network in search of talent that would benefit the club in the long run. Part of their transfer strategy is to identify top young talents from around the world, and a report by Sports Witness has confirmed that they were watching Corinthians striker Kayke Ferrari in action ahead of a potential summer approach.

Tottenham are looking into the market for different solutions, and the firm focus is to bring in senior stars that would elevate their current first team. While the club are currently staring at a possible relegation from the Premier League, all their plans would be altered significantly should they suffer a drop down to the Championship.

Irrespective of relegation, Spurs are committed to scouting young talents from around the world, with South America a particular spot they like. Back in January, the North Londoners did bring Santos full-back Souza to the club, and now, they might be angling towards another Brazilian player.

Tottenham have reportedly watched Corinthians striker Kayke Ferrari, commonly known as simply Kayke, in action for the Brazilian side. The 21-year-old striker, who can also play on the wings, is being considered as one of the top talents that would suit Spurs in the long run.

Kayke has made a significant impact at Corinthians, as he has had his chance to feature regularly following the injury to Memphis Depay. With scouts regularly watching the 21-year-old striker in action, there is an anticipation that these sessions could lead to a potential approach ahead of the summer.

Kayke move will depend on injury situation?

With Spurs already experiencing a massive injury crisis last season and in the current one, not many would see the wisdom in signing a player with a major fitness concern. The problem with Kayke’s current situation is the recent injury sustained in his last game against Esporte Clube Vitoria, as he was substituted following a knee problem which reportedly resembled a serious issue.

There are suggestions that he could have suffered an ACL rupture, but the thorough prognosis of the problem is yet to be made public. This knee problem might kill the idea of a move to Spurs, especially if the player were to be sidelined for months ahead.