Gustavo Hamer unlikely to join Leeds United this summer

Leeds United have reportedly ruled out a summer move for 28-year-old Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer, who will turn 29 ahead of next season.

Gustavo Hamer has delivered consistent performances for Sheffield United in the Championship, establishing himself as one of their key midfield players. His displays have attracted significant interest from multiple clubs, with Leeds United prominently featured among those keen on securing his signature. However, recent reports suggest the Whites have abandoned their pursuit of the Dutch midfielder.

According to a report from Football Insider, Hamer is unlikely to join the Whites and could secure a move away from England this summer. Sheffield United are prepared to sell him to the highest bidder.

While Leeds United pursued his signature last year, the West Yorkshire outfit have now shifted focus away from the midfielder. European interest from Turkiye and the Netherlands appears more likely to materialise into concrete offers.

Gustavo Hamer made the move to Sheffield United in the summer of 2023 from Coventry City, and he has not looked back since then. The midfielder has been one of their standout performers this season, appearing in 37 matches and accumulating 18 goal contributions, a significant return from midfield that underscores his impact on both creation and finishing.

Leeds United unlikely to make a move for Hamer

While Hamer operates primarily as a central midfielder, he possesses the versatility to perform across multiple roles in midfield and attack. His technical quality and positional flexibility explain why Leeds United tracked him closely. However, the window for Leeds to pursue him appears to have closed, according to recent reporting.

Manager Daniel Farke views Leeds as adequately covered in the attacking midfield position, a key factor in their decision-making. At 28 years old heading into a new season, the substantial fee Sheffield United would demand does not align with Farke’s transfer priorities. Given their preference for value investments and younger prospects, a move overseas where Hamer commands greater appeal appears more probable than a Premier League deal.

Should Leeds secure Premier League status this summer, they are likely to pursue different profiles than Hamer, potentially younger options or players with untapped resale potential. The club appears resolved to pass on this opportunity.

Hamer has been the subject of sustained interest from clubs in the Netherlands, a possible return to his homeland. Meanwhile, Coventry City, who recently secured promotion to the Premier League following an impressive season, could emerge as alternative suitors for his signature, representing another pathway for the midfielder’s next move.