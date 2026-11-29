High-flying Como will look to extend their unbeaten run against Juventus when they host the Bianconeri, with both sides chasing a place in the top four.

Como have been one of Serie A’s standout sides this season, sitting fourth in the standings with 26 points from 12 matches, just three points behind leaders Lazio. Cesc Fabregas’s men have won five of their last six league fixtures, including a 2-0 victory over Cagliari last weekend, and remain firmly in the title race, or at least positioning themselves as one of the favourites to again finish in the Champions League spots.

Como have also made an impressive impact in Europe, climbing to third in the UEFA Champions League table after a 1-0 win over AEK Athens in midweek. Cesc Fabregas’s side are seemingly on course to qualify directly for the last 16 via a top-eight finish, as the consistency of their form will determine that course of action.

Now, they are headed into the weekend to take on Juventus, who could be a direct threat to their top-four challenge this season. Como are unbeaten at home this season, conceding just once in their five games at the venue so far domestically. Fabregas’s men also did the double over Juventus last season, winning both meetings 2-0, and will be confident of extending their unbeaten home record.

Juventus arrive in sixth place with 18 points from 12 Serie A matches, having won five, drawn three and lost four. Luciano Spalletti’s side are 11 points behind leaders Lazio, and their inconsistent league form has been a major concern, particularly their away record, while they are also sitting directly below their hosts Como, with a five-point gap separating the two teams.

The Bianconeri have won just two of their six away league matches this season, drawing two and losing two, with eight goals scored and eight conceded on the road. Despite their struggles domestically, Juventus have been strong in Europe, extending their unbeaten run in the Europa League with a 4-1 win over Omonia in midweek.

Team News & Tactics

Como

Como are still without former Juventus striker Moise Kean, as well as Willy Kambwala and Jesus Rodriguez. Jayden Addai and Assane Diao both face late fitness tests, while midfielder Maxence Caqueret is a strong doubt for the hosts.

Tasos Douvikas is expected to continue leading Como’s attacking line, having scored 11 goals in all competitions this season. The Greek striker will be the focal point of the attack, with Nico Paz and Martin Baturina providing creative support behind him.

Como are likely to use a 4-2-3-1 system, with a back four of Yan Couto, Trevoh Chalobah, Jacobo Ramon, and Alex Valle. Maxime Perrone and Luis Milla form the midfield double pivot, while Lucas Da Cunha, Paz, and Baturina operate behind Douvikas in attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Chalobah, Ramon, Valle; Perrone, Milla; Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Juventus

Luciano Spalletti continues to deal with a host of key players missing from the team, with Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, and captain Manuel Locatelli headlining the injury-led absences. Nico Gonzalez remains a doubt, although Kerim Alajbegovic and Pierre Kalulu could both be named on the bench.

Zeki Celik could start in place of Kalulu at right-back, while Gleison Bremer and Jhon Lucumi are expected to retain their partnership at the heart of the defence.

Bremer is incidentally Juventus’s top Serie A scorer with three goals, an unusual statistic for a centre-back, while Nick Woltemade has been directly involved in three goals across his last two league games. The German striker will compete with Jeff Ekhator and Randal Kolo Muani for a starting role at the Sinigaglia, although the Frenchman is expected to start in a wide role of sorts.

In the absence of key midfielders Thuram and Locatelli, it will be Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz who continue to form the double pivot in the middle. Weston McKennie and Francisco Conceicao will complete the attacking setup.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Celik, Bremer, Lucumi, Cabal; Luiz, Koopmeiners; Conceicao, McKennie, Kolo Muani; Woltemade

Key Stats

Como are unbeaten at home this season, conceding just one goal in five home games.

Como did the double over Juventus last season, winning both meetings 2-0.

Juventus have won just two of their six away league matches this season.

Juventus have scored 14 goals across their last five games in all competitions.

Player to Watch

Nico Paz

Embed from Getty Images

Nico Paz is the player most capable of deciding this contest. The Argentine playmaker has been one of Como’s standout performers this season, and his creativity and vision will be crucial against a Juventus side that has struggled defensively on the road.

Paz’s ability to unlock defences and create chances for Tasos Douvikas will test Juventus’s backline, particularly with Bremer expected to start in the central defensive unit. If he can exploit the space between Juventus’s midfield and defence, Como will be confident of extending their unbeaten home record.

Prediction

Como 1-1 Juventus

Como’s home record, recent form and superior league position make them clear favourites, even with several key players unavailable. The Lariani have won five of their last six league matches and are unbeaten at the Sinigaglia this season, giving them a strong platform to build on.

Juventus’s away struggles and inconsistent league form make an away win difficult to envisage, although their attacking depth and European momentum mean they should not be completely written off. A draw is the most likely outcome, with both sides expected to cancel each other out in a tightly contested encounter.