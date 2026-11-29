AC Milan will look to extend their impressive winning streak when they travel to the Unipol Domus to face Cagliari Calcio on Monday evening, with Ruben Amorim’s side determined to maintain their push towards the top of the Serie A table.

The Rossoneri have rediscovered their attacking rhythm in recent weeks, winning four consecutive matches across all competitions. Cagliari, meanwhile, are struggling to recapture their early-season form, leaving Fabio Pisacane with a difficult task against one of Italy’s most dangerous attacking sides.

Milan arrive in Sardinia following a remarkable Europa League comeback against Olympiacos on Thursday. Trailing by two goals early in the second half, Ruben Amorim’s men produced a stunning turnaround to secure a 4-2 victory, with Omari Hutchinson among the scorers.

That result revived their European ambitions after a disappointing start to the competition. Although the seven-time European champions remain outside the automatic qualification positions, their response in Greece demonstrated the attacking character developing under Amorim.

Domestically, Milan have been equally impressive. Victories over Inter Milan and Genoa were followed by a commanding 5-1 demolition of Frosinone, with emerging talent Alphadjo Cisse continuing his remarkable breakthrough campaign.

The Rossoneri have collected 15 points from their last six league matches, scoring at least twice in every encounter during that sequence. They have also remained unbeaten away from home in Serie A, strengthening their credentials as genuine Scudetto contenders.

Cagliari’s campaign has taken a contrasting direction. After losing just once in their opening six matches, the Sardinians have suffered five defeats in their subsequent six outings, including a disappointing 2-0 loss against Como last weekend.

Pisacane’s side have struggled particularly in front of goal, managing only three strikes in five home league fixtures. However, their previous encounter with Milan offers encouragement, having secured a memorable 2-1 victory at San Siro on the final day of last season.

Repeating that achievement will require considerable improvement, particularly against opponents who have grown increasingly clinical in the final third. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Cagliari Calcio

Fabio Pisacane remains without Mattia Felici, who continues his recovery from a long-term injury. Harry Winks has been managing a persistent back problem but could feature, while Michel Adopo and Paul Mendy have also faced fitness concerns ahead of the contest. Daniel Maldini should retain his place in attack, potentially alongside M’Bala Nzola, as Cagliari search for greater consistency in front of goal.

The hosts are expected to operate in a 3-5-2 formation, with Ze Pedro, Raphael Kofler and Juan Rodriguez forming the defensive trio. Nicola Grandu and Adam Obert will provide width, while Alessandro Deiola and Winks could be tasked with disrupting Milan’s midfield combinations.

Pisacane must find the right balance between defensive discipline and attacking ambition. Milan’s ability to move the ball quickly through central areas makes maintaining compact distances between Cagliari’s defensive and midfield lines particularly important.

The home side could defend in a deep 5-3-2 shape, forcing Milan towards the flanks before attempting to regain possession and launch counter-attacks. Adopo’s physicality, if available, would be valuable in breaking up play and competing for second balls. Maldini will be central to their attacking approach. His ability to drop between the lines and connect midfield with attack could help Cagliari bypass Milan’s initial pressing structure.

However, the hosts cannot afford to become completely passive. Their limited attacking output suggests they must take greater risks when opportunities arise, particularly through early deliveries towards Nzola and quick combinations around the penalty area.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Caprile; Ze Pedro, Kofler, Rodriguez; Grandu, Adopo, Winks, Deiola, Obert; Maldini, Nzola

AC Milan

Ruben Amorim faces several selection problems despite his team’s excellent recent performances. Luka Modric remains sidelined with a thigh problem, joining Mattia Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek among the expected absentees.

Goncalo Ramos is also dealing with a knock but could recover in time to lead the attack. Strahinja Pavlovic has faced a fitness concern, leaving Amorim with decisions to make across his defensive unit. Alphadjo Cisse offers another attacking option following his impressive recent displays, while Christian Pulisic, Omari Hutchinson, and Diego Moreira are competing for places in the final third.

Milan could retain a 4-4-1-1 system, with Pulisic operating behind Ramos and Adrien Rabiot providing forward runs from midfield. Ardon Jashari and Yunus Musah should help control the tempo, allowing the visitors to dictate possession and sustain pressure in Cagliari’s half.

Amorim’s side have become particularly effective at manipulating defensive structures through quick positional exchanges. Pulisic’s movement between the lines forces defenders into difficult decisions, while Moreira’s direct running can stretch opponents horizontally.

Against Cagliari’s expected back five, Milan must avoid circulating possession too slowly around the defensive block. Overlapping full-backs, diagonal passes and intelligent movement into the half-spaces could help create openings. Their counter-pressing will also be crucial. Cagliari are likely to pursue direct attacks following turnovers, so Milan’s midfielders must remain positioned to prevent Daniel Maldini from receiving possession in dangerous areas.

The visitors may have some fatigue after their European exertions, but their superior technical quality and attacking depth should allow them to maintain control for extended periods.

Probable Lineup (4-4-1-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Diawara; Musah, Jashari, Rabiot, Moreira; Pulisic; Ramos

Key Stats

Cagliari have lost five of their last six Serie A matches, with their only victory during that period coming against Frosinone.

AC Milan have collected 15 points from their last six league fixtures, scoring at least twice in every match during that run.

Cagliari have scored just three goals in five home league matches this season, the lowest home scoring tally in Serie A.

AC Milan remain unbeaten in six away league matches this campaign, registering three victories and three draws while scoring 10 goals.

Cagliari have not defeated AC Milan at home since May 2017, recording two draws and six defeats across their eight subsequent meetings on Sardinian soil.

Player to Watch

Daniel Maldini

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Few players will have greater personal motivation on Monday evening than Daniel Maldini, who faces the club where he began his senior career. The Italian attacker has emerged as Cagliari’s most reliable source of goals this season, scoring five times in Serie A and accounting for half of his team’s league tally.

Maldini’s influence extends beyond his finishing ability. Comfortable receiving possession between midfield and attack, he possesses the technical quality to turn away from defenders, combine in tight spaces and create opportunities through clever movement.

Against Milan, his positioning could prove particularly important. If Cagliari spend extended periods defending deep, Maldini will need to offer an outlet during transitions and help the hosts progress towards the opposition penalty area.

His understanding of when to drop short and when to attack space behind the defensive line could test Milan’s reorganised backline, particularly with several regular defenders unavailable. Cagliari may struggle to generate numerous opportunities, making Maldini’s composure and decision-making essential if they are to trouble their visitors.

Prediction

Cagliari Calcio 0-2 AC Milan

Cagliari’s defensive organisation could make this a more demanding encounter than Milan’s recent results might suggest. The Sardinians have conceded relatively few goals at home, and Fabio Pisacane will likely establish a compact defensive structure designed to frustrate the visitors.

Nevertheless, the hosts’ lack of attacking productivity remains a significant obstacle. Milan possess considerably greater creativity in midfield, alongside several forwards capable of producing decisive moments against tightly organised opponents.

Ruben Amorim’s side may initially struggle to break through, particularly after their exhausting Europa League comeback. However, sustained possession and intelligent movement around the penalty area should eventually create openings.

Cagliari could threaten through Daniel Maldini on the counter-attack, but Milan’s improved attacking combinations and superior individual quality make them strong favourites. Expect the Rossoneri to remain patient before securing another important victory in their pursuit of the Serie A leaders.