The South Wales derby returns to the Championship on Sunday afternoon as Swansea City welcome Cardiff City to the Swansea.com Stadium, with both clubs desperate for a result that could breathe fresh life into their respective campaigns.

The Swans are attempting to steady themselves following a difficult run of results and an unexpected managerial departure, while the Bluebirds arrive with considerable defensive problems and an alarming away record.

Despite their recent struggles, Swansea remain eighth in the Championship, just eight points behind leaders Middlesbrough. Ashley Williams will oversee his third match as interim manager, with the club yet to finalise a permanent replacement for Vitor Matos, who departed for Strasbourg earlier this month.

Williams has collected just one point from his opening two matches, although the performances have offered some encouragement. Swansea recovered from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion before pushing promotion favourites Middlesbrough in a narrow 2-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium.

The results have highlighted the team’s competitive spirit, but consistency remains an issue. Swansea have lost five of their last seven league encounters, with a convincing 4-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers their only success during that period.

Cardiff have endured an equally frustrating spell. Brian Barry-Murphy’s men suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Preston North End on Tuesday, ending their eight-match unbeaten home record in emphatic fashion. The defensive collapse was particularly concerning. The Bluebirds have now conceded 11 goals across their previous three home fixtures, underlining the problems that have prevented them from establishing themselves in the Championship.

Cardiff sit nine points behind their Welsh rivals and remain only six points clear of the relegation zone. Their inability to secure victories away from home has compounded those concerns, although recent trips to in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City have presented difficult assignments.

History also favours the hosts. Cardiff have failed to win on their last four visits to Swansea, and Sunday’s encounter offers the Swans an opportunity to reinforce their recent dominance in this fiercely contested rivalry. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Swansea City

Ashley Williams welcomes back Josh Tymon following his one-match suspension, with the left-back expected to return directly to Swansea’s starting lineup. However, Marko Stamenic remains suspended, while Goncalo Franco and Cameron Burgess are unavailable through injury. Ronald is nearing a return following a hamstring problem, and Moussa Yeo’s fitness will also require assessment.

Jay Fulton is pushing for a starting role in midfield, while Zan Vipotnik could return to lead the attack as Williams considers changes following the defeat to Middlesbrough.

Swansea should operate in a 4-3-3 formation, with Stephen Eustaquio expected to play an important role in controlling possession and dictating the tempo. Fulton can provide additional defensive security, allowing Elijah Just greater freedom to advance into attacking positions.

The hosts will look to establish control through short passing combinations and intelligent movement between Cardiff’s defensive lines. Their wide players, Joseph Opoku and Jisung Eom, could prove particularly influential against a visiting defence that has struggled to maintain its shape.

Tymon’s return should also improve Swansea’s attacking balance. His ability to advance from left-back and deliver crosses could create opportunities for Vipotnik, particularly if Cardiff defend narrowly to protect central areas. However, Williams must ensure his side avoid becoming vulnerable during transitions. Swansea have struggled to maintain defensive concentration throughout matches, and Cardiff possess players capable of exploiting careless turnovers.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vigouroux; Lissah, Welsh, Cabango, Tymon; Just, Fulton, Eustaquio; Opoku, Vipotnik, Eom

Cardiff City

Brian Barry-Murphy faces several selection concerns in defence, with Perry Ng doubtful as the club continues to assess his knee injury. The Cardiff manager could retain much of the backline that started against Preston despite that disappointing performance. Further forward, David Turnbull, Joel Colwill and Chris Willock are pushing for recalls, offering Barry-Murphy opportunities to refresh his midfield and attacking options.

Cardiff are expected to deploy a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Alexander Robertson operating in front of the defence. Jack Moylan and Rubin Colwill should provide creativity in central areas, while Ollie Tanner and Willock offer width and directness.

The visitors must address the considerable spaces appearing between their defensive and midfield lines. Preston exploited those gaps ruthlessly, and Swansea will attempt to replicate that approach through quick combinations and overlapping runs.

Robertson’s positioning will therefore be crucial. The midfielder must protect his centre-backs while also helping Cardiff progress possession under pressure. If Swansea successfully isolate him, the Bluebirds could struggle to prevent opposition runners from reaching dangerous positions.

Going forward, Cardiff will look to release Tanner and Willock quickly whenever possession changes hands. Their pace could trouble Swansea’s full-backs, especially when the hosts commit numbers forward. Yousef Salech will also have an important role leading the line. His physical presence and ability to occupy central defenders could allow Cardiff’s attacking midfielders to exploit second balls and create opportunities around the penalty area.

Probable Lineup (4-1-4-1): Trott; Kpakio, Fish, Bielik, Bagan; Robertson; Tanner, Moylan, R Colwill, Willock; Salech

Key Stats

Swansea have lost five of their last seven Championship matches, collecting only four points during that period.

Cardiff remain without an away victory in the Championship this season, having collected just two points on their travels.

Cardiff have conceded 11 goals across their last three home league matches, including four against Preston North End.

Swansea are unbeaten in their last four home meetings with Cardiff, recording three victories and one draw.

Cardiff have failed to score in three of their previous four away matches against Swansea, with their only goal during that sequence coming in August 2024.

Player to Watch

Yousef Salech

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Cardiff’s hopes of ending their miserable away run could depend heavily on Yousef Salech, whose physical presence and attacking instincts offer the visitors a potential route to success. The Danish striker has scored six Championship goals this season, establishing himself as an important figure in Barry-Murphy’s attacking plans.

Salech brings more than finishing ability to Cardiff’s frontline. His movement inside the penalty area, aerial strength and willingness to challenge defenders make him a useful outlet when the Bluebirds struggle to retain possession.

Against Swansea, his ability to hold up the ball could prove particularly valuable. With Williams expected to encourage his side to dominate possession, Salech may have to operate with limited support for extended periods. However, quick deliveries from Tanner and Willock could present opportunities for the striker to attack the spaces between Swansea’s central defenders. If Cardiff are to produce a positive result, Salech will likely need to make the most of the chances that come his way.

Prediction

Swansea City 2-1 Cardiff City

The South Wales derby rarely follows conventional expectations, and both teams enter Sunday’s encounter with enough weaknesses to make this an unpredictable contest.

Swansea have shown encouraging signs under Williams despite their disappointing results, particularly in their ability to compete against opponents higher in the Championship standings. Their attacking movement and home advantage should help them create opportunities against a Cardiff defence that has struggled for consistency.

The visitors, meanwhile, possess enough attacking quality to threaten on the counterattack. Salech’s presence could cause problems for Swansea, especially if the hosts leave spaces behind their advancing full-backs. Nevertheless, Cardiff’s poor away record and recent defensive performances are difficult to overlook. Swansea should enjoy greater control in midfield and could exploit the visitors’ vulnerability in wide areas. Expect a competitive encounter with chances at both ends, but the Swans look better equipped to claim the bragging rights.