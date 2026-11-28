Paris Saint-Germain host Lorient at Parc des Princes on Saturday, aiming to extend their eight-match winning run in Ligue 1.

PSG had maintained a perfect record across all competitions for nearly three months before this week. AS Roma earned an entertaining draw at Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League to end that run. The Serie A title challengers battled out a 2-2 draw on Matchday 5. That result halted Les Parisiens’ perfect start to the continental competition, which did not affect their second-place spot in the league-phase standings.

Returning to league action should please supporters, who have watched their side claim eight consecutive victories since losing to AS Monaco at the start of September. PSG’s 12-match winning streak across all competitions was halted by Roma, but they will now look to secure a ninth successive Ligue 1 win.

However, their recent record against visitors Lorient is not all that glossy, with only one win in their last five meetings, while three of the last four encounters have ended in a draw.

Speaking of Lorient, Alexandre Dujeux will aim to prevent the away side’s first defeat in this fixture since April 2024; however, his own five-match winless record against PSG and four consecutive losses to Luis Enrique are ominous signs for the Lorient boss. Moreover, the visitors have only managed one win in their last four league games, which makes it a challenging prospect to keep their unbeaten run against the champions going beyond Saturday.

The only caveat in that difficult run of games is that only one of those ended in a defeat, which was against Brest on home soil. There is not a whole lot of confidence in this Lorient side ahead of their visit to Paris, and this might be the game the hosts break their hoodoo against Les Merlus.

Team News & Tactics

Paris Saint-Germain

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue are both sidelined with ACL injuries for PSG’s fixture on Saturday. Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos are pushing for their first starts since last month’s 4-2 victory over Barcelona, although Luis Enrique may be tempted to retain the centre-back partnership of Illia Zabarnyi and Willian Pacho, which has produced results in recent weeks, especially in Ligue 1.

However, there is a shortage of attacking quality due to key injuries, meaning Ferran Torres is in with a chance to start. With the club’s top scorer in the league also likely to be favoured due to Dembele’s doubtful status ahead of this encounter, the Spaniard is expected to lead the line. Enrique could still make alterations to the front line, with Mika Godts likely to come in for Senny Mayulu.

Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz should anchor the midfield alongside Warren Zaire-Emery, while Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Hernandez provide width from the full-back positions, as Nuno Mendes is out injured with a muscle problem.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Pacho, Marquinhos, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Akliouche, Torres, Godts

FC Lorient

The visitors’ prospects are further weakened by the absence of Panos Katseris, with a muscle injury ruling their leading goal provider out of this weekend’s encounter. Isaak Toure and Bandiougou Fadiga are also sidelined for this visit to Paris.

Lorient are expected to set up in a 3-4-2-1 system, with Yvon Mvogo in goal and a back three of Emmanuel Adjei, Yassine Talbi and Osmane Obaretin. Makengo and Bernardeau are likely to operate behind Tosin Aiyegun, while Dembo Sylla, Noah Cadiou, Arthur Avom, and Arsene Kouassi form the midfield and wing-back unit.

Lorient have shared the goals around this season, with nine different players finding the net for the Brittany-based visitors. Only Jean-Victor Makengo has scored more than once for Les Merlus, leaving Dujeux searching for someone to step up at Parc des Princes.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Mvogo; Adjei, Talbi, Obaretin; Sylla, Cadiou, Avom Ebong, Kouassi; Makengo, Bernardeau; Tosin

Key Stats

PSG have won eight consecutive Ligue 1 matches.

PSG have scored in every one of their eight consecutive Ligue 1 victories.

Lorient are unbeaten in their last four meetings with PSG, with three of the last four ending in draws.

Lorient have won only one of their last four league matches.

Player to Watch

Mika Godts

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Godts was signed as a potential replacement for the formidable Bradley Barcola, and so far he has been decent. The young nature of the attacker does prevent him from cementing a permanent place in starting lineups, but moving ahead there is a genuine chance for him to establish his name in Luis Enrique’s mind.

The injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue open the door for Godts to make his mark consistently and push Enrique to consider him in multiple starting lineups. In games like this one against Lorient, the chance lies with the young attacker, and he could be a tricky customer for the visitors’ defence to manage.

Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Lorient

Lorient’s four clean sheets from five away matches suggest that PSG may need patience, particularly against opponents who have repeatedly frustrated them in recent meetings. However, the visitors’ limited scoring threat and Panos Katseris’s absence should allow Luis Enrique’s men to sustain pressure and eventually secure a ninth consecutive league victory.

PSG do come into this clash with plenty of momentum and rhythm in Ligue 1, and that may play well into their hands to break the hoodoo against Lorient. Expect the hosts to run out as comfortable winners as well as keep a clean sheet on their way to a ninth consecutive win in Ligue 1 this season.