Inter Milan host a resurgent Genoa side at San Siro, with the Nerazzurri eager not to lose further ground in the Serie A title race.

Cristian Chivu will not want to lose further ground in the Serie A title race after a dramatic draw away at Atalanta last weekend. The Nerazzurri are now four points adrift of leaders Lazio, with AS Roma sandwiched between the duo at this moment. Inter Milan did bounce back from their draw with a midweek Champions League win over VfB Stuttgart, making it three consecutive victories in the competition.

Last weekend, following a Pio Esposito hat-trick, it did feel like the Nerazzurri would pull away with a key win. However, Atalanta had different plans, as they fought back and Inter Milan conceded two late goals to share the spoils. The defensive issues in the game will have concerned Chivu with regard to his plans for the league title defence, and he will want to see instant correction when they host Genoa on Saturday.

Inter’s home record against Genoa is overwhelmingly in their favour, with 12 consecutive league victories at San Siro, 10 clean sheets and only two goals conceded in that sequence. They have also won each of their last six Serie A home games while scoring at least twice, underlining why they will be strong favourites on Saturday.

Genoa arrive in Milan in tenth place with 16 points from 12 Serie A matches, having won five, drawn one, and lost six. Daniele De Rossi’s side had a difficult start to the season, although they have done well to recover since, winning five of their last seven league matches.

The Rossoblu continued that improvement last weekend by beating Sassuolo 2-0, with Milutin Osmajic scoring both goals. That victory secured back-to-back away wins for the first time since 2024, although Genoa have not beaten Inter in any of their last 14 meetings, and this is by all means the most difficult place to go this season as far as an away team is concerned.

Team News & Tactics

Inter Milan

Inter Milan will be without set-piece specialist Hakan Calhanoglu and back-up striker Ange-Yoan Bonny due to respective thigh injuries. Piotr Zielinski and Alessandro Bastoni are both doubts, with Bastoni substituted before half-time against Stuttgart because of a muscular problem.

Lautaro Martinez scored as a substitute in midweek after returning from injury and will compete with Marcus Thuram and the in-form Esposito for a starting role. Cristian Chivu is expected to use a 3-5-2 formation, with Josep Martinez in goal and a back three of Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, and Carlos Augusto.

Djed Spence and Federico Dimarco are likely to operate as the wing-backs, while Nicolo Barella, Petar Sucic, and Curtis Jones form the midfield trio. The form of Pio Esposito would warrant a starting role, while Chivu might consider rotating Thuram with his returning skipper, Martinez.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Augusto; Spence, Barella, Sucic, Jones, Dimarco; Esposito, Lautaro Martinez

Genoa

Genoa will be without Lorenzo Colombo, who suffered an ACL injury last weekend and is likely to miss the remainder of the 2026/27 campaign. Joi Nuredini is also doubtful, while key midfielder Morten Frendrup faces a race against time to recover from an ankle issue.

Leo Ostigard was recently hospitalised with a high fever but is still expected to lead the visitors’ three-man defence. Daniele De Rossi is likely to deploy a 3-4-2-1 system, with Johan Vasquez, Ostigard, and Alessandro Marcandalli forming the back three, and Justin Bijlow between the sticks.

Kingsley Ehizibue and Mikael Ellertsson are expected to operate as the wing-backs, flanking a central midfield pairing of Hamed Traore and Samuel Wiafe. Junior Messias and Stephan El Shaarawy will support Milutin Osmajic, who has scored six goals in his first 12 Serie A appearances this season.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ehizibue, Traore, Wiafe, Ellertsson; Messias, El Shaarawy; Osmajic

Key Stats

Inter Milan have won all of their last 12 league meetings with Genoa at San Siro, keeping 10 clean sheets.

Inter Milan have won each of their last six Serie A home games while scoring at least twice.

Genoa have won five of their last seven Serie A matches.

Genoa have won none of their last 14 matches against Inter, home or away.

Player to Watch

Pio Esposito

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The young Italian striker has placed himself in a position where it is difficult to drop him even if Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram are fit to start. The hat-trick last weekend certainly asserted the feeling that Pio Esposito is playing at his best level, and he will once again be tasked with leading the line, albeit with a different strike partner.

Esposito is in a terrific position when it comes to permanently breaking into this Inter Milan system as one of the permanent strikers in the front two. He will be the visitors’ biggest problem as far as defending is concerned, as another goalscoring performance will only enhance his growing reputation in the league.

Prediction

Inter Milan 3-1 Genoa

Inter Milan will be eager to bounce back from the draw last weekend, and the home comfort will aid their quest to get closer to Lazio in the title race. Genoa could pose a threat in the game, although the Nerazzurri have the quality and poise to see out a comfortable victory.

Genoa might have a resurgent run as a confidence booster for Daniele De Rossi, although they have faced issues when coming to the San Siro to face Inter Milan. They are certainly the underdogs in this clash, although De Rossi will hope for a surprise result against the reigning champions.