Few fixtures in English football carry the emotional weight of the Merseyside derby, and Sunday’s meeting at the Hill Dickinson Stadium promises another fiercely contested afternoon.

Everton have a point to prove after an embarrassing defeat, while Liverpool arrive with growing confidence and an opportunity to strengthen their Premier League title ambitions.

Andoni Iraola faces his first Merseyside derby as Liverpool manager, with his side sitting fourth in the table, seven points behind leaders Arsenal. Victory would temporarily reduce that gap to four before the Gunners face Manchester City later in the day.

Liverpool could hardly have asked for better preparation. The Reds dismantled Manchester United 4-0 last weekend, with Rio Ngumoha and Florian Wirtz producing outstanding performances, before comfortably dispatching Club Brugge 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Everton’s recent trajectory tells a different story as David Moyes had overseen three successive victories against Newcastle United, twice across different competitions, and Coventry City before everything unravelled at Brentford. The Toffees conceded four unanswered goals in a dismal performance made worse by James Tarkowski’s first-half dismissal.

That result left Everton ninth with 16 points, although their European aspirations remain very much alive. Just two points separate them from fifth-placed Bournemouth, and their generally encouraging home performances offer reason for optimism.

The challenge, however, is considerably greater this weekend as Liverpool possess the attacking quality to punish Everton’s defensive mistakes, while Moyes must find a way to make his side competitive without one of their most influential defenders. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Everton

David Moyes must reorganise his defence following James Tarkowski’s suspension. Michael Keane is the natural replacement and should partner Jarrad Branthwaite, with Jake O’Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko occupying the full-back positions.

Everton are expected to retain their 4-2-3-1 formation, with James Garner and Harrison Armstrong providing defensive protection in midfield. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should operate behind Thierno Barry, while Merlin Rohl offers another creative outlet.

Jack Grealish is pushing for a starting place after returning to action against Brentford. His ability to retain possession under pressure could prove particularly valuable against Liverpool’s aggressive pressing, although Tyrique George remains another option.

Moyes will likely prioritise defensive compactness and quick transitions rather than sustained possession. Everton must prevent Wirtz from receiving the ball freely between midfield and defence, making Garner’s positioning especially important.

Barry’s physical presence offers another route forward. Everton could target Keane’s long distribution and early deliveries towards their striker, hoping to win second balls and exploit the spaces behind Liverpool’s advancing full-backs.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

Liverpool

Liverpool will again be without Cody Gakpo, who continues recovering from a calf problem. Victor Munoz faces a late fitness assessment following a knee injury against Club Brugge, while Ryan Gravenberch remains doubtful because of a persistent heel issue.

Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni have resumed team training following lengthy knee injuries but are unlikely to be rushed back. Hugo Ekitike remains sidelined with an Achilles problem.

Iraola should continue with his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai providing the midfield foundation. Rio Ngumoha and Bradley Barcola are expected to occupy the wide positions, supporting Alexander Isak through the movement and creativity of Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool’s greatest advantage lies in their ability to create numerical superiority between the lines. Wirtz frequently drifts into pockets of space behind opposition midfielders, while the wingers stretch defensive structures and open central passing lanes. Their counter-pressing could also prove decisive. Everton struggled when forced into mistakes against Brentford, and Liverpool will attempt to recreate that pressure through coordinated pressing and aggressive ball recoveries.

However, Iraola must ensure his midfield offers adequate protection when possession breaks down. Everton could threaten through direct passes towards Barry and quick attacks into the channels, particularly when Liverpool commit both full-backs forward.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Nyoni; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak

Key Stats

Liverpool have won their last three Premier League meetings with Everton and are chasing a fourth consecutive league derby victory.

Everton have collected three wins from their opening five Premier League home matches this season, alongside one draw and one defeat.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in their first five away league fixtures, recording four victories and one draw.

Liverpool have scored seven unanswered goals across their last two matches, beating Manchester United 4-0 and Club Brugge 3-0.

Player to Watch

Florian Wirtz

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Liverpool’s attacking resurgence has coincided with Florian Wirtz finding his rhythm, and the German international could become the defining influence in Sunday’s derby.

His technical quality has never been in question, but his growing understanding with Liverpool’s attacking players has made him increasingly difficult to contain. Wirtz combines intelligent movement with incisive passing, frequently attracting defenders before releasing teammates into dangerous positions. Everton’s makeshift central defensive partnership could face a particularly uncomfortable afternoon if the 23-year-old consistently finds space around the penalty area.

With Ngumoha and Barcola providing width and Isak threatening runs behind the defence, Wirtz has several attacking options available whenever he receives possession. His ability to dictate the tempo in the final third makes him Liverpool’s most intriguing attacking weapon.

Prediction

Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Everton should produce a considerably more disciplined performance than they managed against Brentford, particularly with the derby atmosphere providing additional motivation. Their physical approach and home advantage could trouble Liverpool, especially during the opening stages.

Nevertheless, the visitors possess greater attacking variety and arrive in considerably better form. Tarkowski’s absence weakens Everton’s defensive organisation, while Liverpool have enough technical quality to disrupt Moyes’s compact structure. The contest could remain tight for long periods, but Wirtz’s creativity and Liverpool’s ability to exploit defensive transitions should ultimately make the difference.