League leaders Barcelona will look to make it four wins in a row in La Liga when they hit the road to face Deportivo La Coruna.

Deportivo La Coruna will be eyeing their fourth La Liga win of the season when they host giants Barcelona on Sunday afternoon. The Catalan giants have been in fine form of late and would look to ensure they maintain their three-point lead at the top of the table.

The home team are 12th on the table with 15 points in their 13 outings. While they have only won three games, they have also played out as many as six draws. Having said that, they have only won one out of their last nine league outings.

La Coruna are heading into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves. They will certainly have to bring their A game to the table if they are to stand a chance against the Catalan giants.

Meanwhile, the visitors are top of the table with 36 points in their 13 outings, with 12 wins and a defeat. Their only league defeat came against Real Madrid in the Clasico. Since that defeat, they have won five games in a row across competitions.

Hansi Flick’s team are heading into this fixture on the back of a 4-1 win over Sabah in the Champions League. Given the kind of form they have been in, it should be a rather comfortable outing for them. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Deportivo La Coruna

The home team do not have any fresh injury concerns to worry about, but Bright Ede (hamstring) and Zakaria Eddahchouri (wrist) are doubts heading into this fixture.

The hosts are expected to line up in a 4-5-1 formation, with Leo Roman starting in goal. Ximo Navarro should feature at right-back, while Giacomo Quagliata is likely to operate on the opposite flank. Lucas Noubi and Miguel Loureiro are expected to form the central defensive partnership.

Luismi Cruz and Yeremay Hernandez should provide width from midfield, while Mariano Soriano, Marc Casado and Riki Rodriguez are likely to occupy the central areas. This setup should give Deportivo a numerical advantage in midfield while allowing their wide players to support the attack.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to lead the line, with the experienced forward tasked with providing the attacking threat.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Roman; Navarro, Noubi, Loureiro, Quagliata; Luismi, Soriano, Casado, Rodriguez, Hernandez; Aubameyang

Barcelona

Lamine Yamal, who missed the Champions League game because of an ankle issue, should be back in the starting XI here. Meanwhile, Rodri and Andreas Christensen could both be back in the squad for this fixture.

However, they do remain without the services of Roony Bardghji (knee) and Xavi Espart (ankle) due to injury, while Fermin Lopez is suspended for this fixture.

The visitors are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Joan Garcia starting between the posts. Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo should feature as the full-backs, while Pau Cubarsi partners Gerard Martin in the heart of the defence.

Marc Bernal and Pedri are likely to form the double pivot, offering control and creativity in the middle of the pitch. Yamal should return on the right wing, with Anthony Gordon operating from the opposite flank.

Dani Olmo is expected to take up the number 10 role, linking the midfield with the attack, while Raphinha should continue to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; Raphinha

Key Stats

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since April 2018.

In the last 12 meetings between the two teams, La Coruna have only won once.

Deportivo La Coruna have conceded in each of their last ten games against Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have won five out of their last six away games against La Coruna and have scored 26 goals in those games.

Hansi Flick’s team have scored four or more goals in 10 out of their 13 league outings.

Player to Watch

Lamine Yamal

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Barcelona’s teenage attacking sensation is off to a flying start to the season with 13 goals and as many assists in just 17 outings. He is certainly amongst the best forwards in the world, and it won’t be a surprise if he ends up deciding this fixture on his own.

While he did miss the Sabah game because of an injury, the 19-year-old had contributed towards a goal in each of his last four games across competitions. He will look to continue in similar fashion when he returns to the pitch against La Coruna.

Prediction

Deportivo La Coruna 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona head into this fixture as overwhelming favourites given their impressive form and superior quality across the pitch. Deportivo La Coruna have struggled for consistency, winning just once in their last nine league outings, and their defensive record against the Catalan giants makes for worrying reading.

Flick’s men have been scoring freely this season and should have enough attacking firepower to exploit the hosts’ weaknesses. With Yamal expected to return, we back Barcelona to dominate proceedings and secure a comfortable victory. The Hard Tackle predicts a 4-0 win for the away team.