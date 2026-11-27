West Ham United will look to bring an end to their six-match winless run in the Championship when they host Stoke City on Saturday.

Second-placed Stoke City will look to keep the pressure on leaders Middlesbrough with a win away from home against a struggling West Ham side. Both teams have been in contrasting form, but it could still end up being a closely fought encounter.

The Hammers were hoping for an immediate return to the top flight, but the Championship seems to have humbled them as they find themselves 13th on the table with 24 points in their 17 outings.

They are already 11 points behind the leaders, but are still very much in the race for a play-off spot, as they are three points behind the team in eighth. Having said that, they have failed to win any of their last six games and going up against one of the best teams in the league in that kind of form is never easy.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 2nd on the table with 35 points in their 17 outings. They are level on points with leaders Middlesbrough and are only behind on goal difference. They have won each of their last five games and will be eager to make it six in a row.

While they haven’t outclassed opponents, Stoke have consistently found ways to get the desired results, and that is what matters. They will be hoping to take down the Hammers and keep their winning streak alive. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

West Ham United

The home team will be without the services of Kyle Walker-Peters (muscle), Alphonse Areola (muscle), and Keiber Lamadrid (knee) due to injury.

West Ham United will line up in a 4-1-4-1 formation vs Stoke City, with Finlay Herrick getting the nod in goal ahead of Mads Hermansen.

Joel Veltman and Ezra Mayers should occupy the full-back positions, while Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman are likely to form the central defensive partnership.

Tomas Soucek will operate as the holding midfielder, providing protection to the back four and looking to break up the opposition’s attacks.

Jarrod Bowen and Manor Solomon are expected to provide width, with Arne Engels and Divine Mukasa featuring in central midfield. The quartet will look to support Joel Piroe, who is likely to lead the line. Bowen’s attacking contributions and ability to create chances from wide areas could be particularly important for the home side.

Probable Lineup (4-1-4-1): Herrick; Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Mayers; Soucek; Bowen, Engels, Mukasa, Solomon; Piroe

Stoke City

Djibril Soumare picked up a muscle injury in their last outing, and he joins Ato Ampah (unspecified) on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Lamine Cisse remains a doubt for this outing.

The visitors are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation, with skipper Viktor Johansson starting in goal.

Ben Wilmot, Bosun Lawal and Luke Graham should form the back three, with Ben Johnson and Justin Devenny expected to operate as wing-backs.

Jack McGlynn and Ethan Galbraith are likely to partner each other in central midfield, looking to provide stability and help Stoke move the ball forward.

Million Manhoef and Bae Jun-ho should feature in the attacking line alongside George Hirst. Manhoef’s pace and direct approach could be important on the counter, while Hirst will be expected to lead the line and provide a presence inside the box.

Probable lineup (3-4-3): Johansson; Wilmot, Lawal, Graham; Johnson, McGlynn, Galbraith, Devenny; Manhoef, Hirst, Bae

Key Stats

The Hammers are winless in their last five home games.

Stoke City have won each of their last five Championship outings and are unbeaten in their last seven.

Scott Parker will be looking for his first win as the West Ham boss in his fifth attempt.

The visitors have bagged a goal in each of their last seven away league games.

West Ham have only scored six goals in their last five league outings, losing three of those games.

Player to Watch

George Hirst

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The 27-year-old Scottish striker only has four goals in his 16 league outings, which is obviously not that great a return, even though he has only started a limited number of games. However, he has three goals in his last two league outings, which means he will be very confident about adding to his tally when he takes the field against the Hammers.

The Scottish international is slowly getting used to his new surroundings, and it won’t be much of a surprise if he ends up having a big say in the end result of this fixture.

Prediction

West Ham United 1-2 Stoke City

West Ham United’s poor run of form makes them difficult to back, particularly against a Stoke City side that has won its last five league matches. The Hammers have struggled to find consistency and could have problems containing the visitors’ attacking threat.

While home advantage should help them put up a fight, Stoke’s confidence and recent results give them the edge. We expect the visitors to extend their winning streak with a narrow victory. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-1 win for the visitors.