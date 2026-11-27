Promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion host a Bristol City side eager to end a run of terrible results to get back on track with their season.

Some might say it is a surprise to see West Brom where they are in the Championship standings, while others will insist they always had the quality to challenge for the best. Either way, they are currently chasing an automatic promotion spot rather than fighting it out for one of the playoff spots. The team are currently sitting 5th in the standings with 32 points from 17 games this season.

James Morrison’s side have built momentum through five wins and three draws across their last eight league fixtures, including a 3-1 victory at Bolton Wanderers in midweek. The Baggies have been particularly strong on the road, collecting 17 points from nine away matches to boast the best away record in the division. They will now look to translate that form at The Hawthorns, where they beat Millwall 3-0 before the international break and will aim to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Visitors Bristol City come into this contest sitting in 16th place, having taken 19 points from 17 Championship matches. Michael Skubala’s side endured three consecutive defeats at the start of November before securing a 1-1 draw against Wrexham on Tuesday, with Cameron Pring’s late equaliser preventing a ninth league defeat of the campaign.

The Robins have won just one of their last nine Championship games, with that solitary victory coming in a five-goal thriller at Bolton on October 31. Dom Ballard, Sam Bell and Scott Twine scored in that win, but Bristol City have struggled to sustain momentum and remain under significant pressure, as they are eager to get back on track, and a positive result on Saturday will be the first order of business.

Team News & Tactics

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom will be without leading scorer Isaac Price, who is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks with a knee injury. Midfielder Ousmane Diakite is also unavailable due to a calf problem and is not expected to return until late December.

Right-back Noah Galves will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Rabby Nzingoula is suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season at Bolton. Mikey Johnston and Toby Collyer are also unavailable, leaving Morrison with several selection issues to resolve.

Kareem Tunde shook off a knock to start against Bolton and should be available again, while Jimmy-Jay Morgan is expected to be recalled to lead the line. West Brom are likely to operate in a 4-4-2 system, with Heggebo and Morgan providing the attacking platform.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): O’Leary; Pereira, Mepham, Campbell, Styles; Tunde, Myhre, Molumby, Whitwell; Morgan, Heggebo

Bristol City

Bristol City have a major concern at centre-back, with Luke McNally forced off during the draw with Wrexham due to a knee issue. Given McNally’s previous long-term problems with the same knee, Rob Dickie is expected to come into the starting XI at The Hawthorns.

Noah Eile is unavailable for the visitors, while Sam Greenwood and Lisav Eissat were surprise omissions from the matchday squad in midweek. Both players could return to contention for Saturday’s fixture, giving Skubala additional options across the squad.

Bristol City are expected to use a 4-4-2 system, with Scott Twine operating in a creative role behind Ballard and Tolaj. Rio Cardines could also be recalled after an impressive statistical output this season, while the midfield trio of Wallace, Knight and Randell will be tasked with protecting the back four and supplying the front two.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Collins; Tanner, Dickie, Atkinson, Pring; Wallace, Knight, Randell, Twine; Tolaj, Ballard

Key Stats

West Brom are unbeaten in their last eight Championship matches.

West Brom sit fifth with 32 points, while Bristol City are 16th with 19 points.

Bristol City have won just one of their last nine Championship fixtures.

The Baggies have scored 19 Championship goals this season, compared with Bristol City’s 14.

Player to Watch

Aune Heggebo

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Aune Heggebo is the player most capable of deciding this contest. The Norwegian striker scored twice in West Brom’s 3-1 win at Bolton in midweek, taking his Championship tally to five goals, and his movement and finishing will test a Bristol City defence that has struggled for consistency.

With Isaac Price unavailable, Heggebo’s importance increases further. He will be expected to lead West Brom’s attacking efforts alongside Jimmy-Jay Morgan, and if he can exploit the space behind Bristol City’s full-backs, the hosts will be confident of extending their unbeaten run.

Prediction

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Bristol City

Bristol City may keep the game competitive for long periods. However, the pressure seems to be catching up with the visitors recently, as their recent league record shows, and they are unlikely to get anything in this game on the road against West Brom.

West Brom should have enough quality and use the home advantage to overcome a Bristol City side that has won only once in its last nine league matches. The Baggies’ attacking variety, recent momentum and the motivation to push for an automatic promotion place will be enough to push the team to get three points on Saturday.