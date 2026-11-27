Real Madrid will be eyeing an 11th straight win across competitions when they host Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Deportivo Alaves will be looking to script a major upset and secure their fifth league win when they hit the road to square up against an in-form and ruthless Real Madrid side.

The home team are second on the points table with 33 points in their 13 league outings, with 11 wins and two defeats. While Jose Mourinho’s men endured a sluggish start, they have been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks, and their ten-game winning streak highlights the kind of form they are in.

Los Blancos are heading into this fixture on the back of a 5-1 win over PSV Eindhoven. They were 1-0 down heading into half-time, but managed to bounce back in some fashion to secure all three points. Real Madrid will certainly be confident about securing all three points at home against Alaves.

Meanwhile, the visitors are ninth on the table with 16 points in their 13 outings, with four wins, four draws, and five defeats. After a run of eight games without a win, they have won each of their last two games heading into this fixture.

The Basque outfit secured a 3-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna in their last outing. While Alaves will be confident about their chances, taking down Mourinho’s Madrid in their backyard is never an easy task. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could put to use.

Team News & Tactics

Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho has no fresh injury concerns to deal with, but he remains without the services of Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Endrick (groin). Real Madrid are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation vs Deportivo Alaves, with Thibaut Courtois in goal.

Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella should occupy the full-back positions, while Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen are likely to form the central defensive partnership. As for the midfield unit, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni are expected to operate as the double pivot, offering defensive protection while helping the hosts dictate the tempo.

Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior should provide width in attack, with Jude Bellingham operating in the number 10 role. Finally, Kylian Mbappe is expected to lead the line and will be the main threat in front of goal.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe

Deportivo Alaves

The visitors remain without the services of Facundo Garces (knee), Mikel Rodriguez (knee) and Hugo Novoa (muscle). Alaves could stick with the same starting XI that secured all three points in their previous outing, with a 3-5-2 formation expected.

Antonio Sivera will continue in goal, with Nahuel Tenaglia, Ville Koski, and Jonny Otto likely to form the back three. Angel Perez and Abde Rebbach should operate as wing-backs, providing width and supporting the attack whenever possible.

Antonio Blanco, Pablo Ibanez, and Denis Suarez are expected to occupy the midfield, with Blanco likely to provide defensive cover while Suarez looks to create opportunities going forward.

Toni Martinez and Lucas Boye should continue their partnership up front, with the two strikers looking to trouble the opposition defence and make the most of the limited chances that come their way.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Sivera; Tenaglia, Koski, Otto; Perez, Ibanez, Blanco, Suarez, Rebbach; Martinez, Boye

Key Stats

There have been no draws in the last 18 meetings between the two teams. Real Madrid have 16 wins, while Alaves have won twice.

Real Madrid have won each of their last ten games across competitions. They have managed this for the first time in five years.

Alaves have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 games against the team in white.

Real Madrid have won each of their last eight home games and have scored 26 goals in those outings.

Alaves are unbeaten in their last three games (two wins, one draw) and have scored nine goals in those games.

Player to Watch

Jude Bellingham

Embed from Getty Images

The 23-year-old English international is playing some of the best football of his career, and he certainly has the numbers to back it up. Bellingham was incredible in their last outing as Real Madrid came from behind and scored five against PSV Eindhoven.

The English attacking midfielder contributed towards two of those goals. Overall, he has 12 goal contributions in his 18 outings across competitions. Given the kind of form he has been in, Alaves will find it very difficult to keep Bellingham quiet.

Prediction

Real Madrid 3-0 Deportivo Alaves

Real Madrid’s impressive winning streak and attacking form make them clear favourites heading into this encounter. Alaves have shown signs of improvement with back-to-back victories, but their defensive record against Los Blancos is a major concern.

Jose Mourinho’s men have been particularly dominant at home and should have enough quality to control proceedings. With Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in good form, we expect the hosts to secure another comfortable victory. The Hard Tackle predicts a comfortable 3-0 win for the home team.