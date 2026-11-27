Millwall and Burnley will both be desperate to arrest their alarming Championship declines when they meet at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

With Alex Neil’s side slipping towards the relegation battle and Fabio Celestini still searching for his first victory as Clarets manager, the encounter represents an important opportunity for two struggling teams to rebuild their confidence.

Millwall entered the campaign hoping to build on last season’s impressive third-place finish, but their performances have deteriorated considerably in recent weeks. The Lions suffered a fourth consecutive Championship defeat on Wednesday evening, losing 2-0 away against promotion-chasing Stoke City.

George Hirst scored twice for the hosts, while Millwall produced another disappointing attacking display that left Neil questioning the commitment of several players. The result extended a miserable sequence that has seen Millwall win just one of their previous eight league matches, recording one draw and six defeats.

Their recent struggles have resulted in a dramatic slide down the Championship standings. Having previously competed among the leading promotion contenders, Millwall now occupy 18th place, nine points behind the top eight. The contrast with last season is particularly striking.

Millwall suffered only four away league defeats throughout the previous campaign, but have already lost six times on their travels this term.Their performances at The Den have also become increasingly concerning. The Lions have secured just one victory from their previous six competitive home fixtures, collecting two draws and suffering three defeats.

Attacking inefficiency has been another major problem. Following Femi Azeez’s summer departure, Millwall have struggled to replace his creativity and direct running, managing just one goal across their previous four Championship matches. Neil will therefore be under considerable pressure to deliver an immediate response, particularly with a demanding festive schedule approaching.

Burnley, meanwhile, arrive in London experiencing an even more difficult campaign. The Clarets have struggled badly following their relegation from the Premier League, winning just one of their opening 17 Championship fixtures. Their latest setback came against Birmingham City on Wednesday, when August Priske’s goal and a Jaydon Banel own goal condemned Celestini’s side to a 2-0 defeat.

That result extended Burnley’s extraordinary home league winless sequence to 24 matches, a record that illustrates the severity of their prolonged decline. Despite appointing Celestini in October to replace Nicky Hayen, the Clarets have failed to improve significantly. The Swiss manager remains without victory after five Championship fixtures, recording three draws and two defeats.

Burnley currently occupy 23rd place, four points adrift of safety, raising the possibility of consecutive relegations. Although Celestini has highlighted encouraging aspects of his team’s recent performances, their inability to capitalise on attacking opportunities and maintain defensive concentration continues to undermine their results.

Saturday’s contest therefore presents an intriguing meeting between two clubs desperate for momentum. Millwall possess home advantage but are struggling in attack, while Burnley have occasionally shown greater attacking promise without translating their performances into victories.

With both managers under increasing pressure, three points could provide an important turning point ahead of a crucial period in the Championship campaign. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Millwall

Alex Neil is expected to make several changes following Wednesday’s disappointing defeat against Stoke City. Mihailo Ivanovic, Tairyk Arconte, and Jenson Metcalfe were all substituted at half-time, and their places in the starting lineup are now under considerable threat. Derek Mazou-Sacko is available again and could return to central midfield, while Casper de Norre is expected to be included in the matchday squad following his recovery from injury.

However, Zak Sturge remains unavailable after receiving a straight red card against Queens Park Rangers, reducing Millwall’s defensive options at left-back. Neil could therefore introduce Alfie Doughty, while Lyndon Dykes and Kyrell Lisbie are among those competing for attacking opportunities.

Millwall are expected to retain a 4-2-3-1 formation, although Neil may place greater emphasis on defensive stability and direct attacking movement. Daniel Kelly and Mazou-Sacko could form the central midfield partnership, providing physicality and defensive protection while attempting to prevent Burnley from establishing control.

Further forward, Camiel Neghli may operate centrally behind Dykes, using his creativity and movement to connect midfield with attack. Mark Sykes and Lisbie could provide attacking width, with their pace and direct running offering opportunities to stretch Burnley’s defensive structure.

Dykes’s physical presence should provide Millwall with a focal point inside the penalty area, particularly when attacking crosses and set pieces. Neil may encourage his side to play more directly, using Dykes’s aerial ability to create opportunities through second balls and attacking combinations.

However, Millwall must improve their movement in advanced areas. Their recent attacking performances have lacked creativity and urgency, leaving the central striker isolated for prolonged periods.

The hosts will also need to remain disciplined during defensive transitions, particularly when Burnley’s wide players attempt to exploit spaces behind the full-backs. A more aggressive opening approach could help Millwall establish momentum, but avoiding another early defensive setback will be crucial.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Jensen; Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Doughty; Kelly, Mazou-Sacko; Sykes, Neghli, Lisbie; Dykes

Burnley

Fabio Celestini could make attacking adjustments after his side failed to score against Birmingham on Wednesday. Marcus Edwards and experienced striker Jamie Vardy are among those pushing for starting positions, with the Clarets desperately needing greater efficiency in the final third.

Connor Roberts remains unavailable as he continues serving his suspension following his dismissal against Cardiff City earlier this month. Celestini is otherwise expected to retain much of his defensive structure, although the return of Max Alleyne and the experience of Kyle Walker could provide greater stability.

Burnley are likely to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, combining midfield control with quick attacking transitions and movement through wide areas. Josh Cullen could operate in a deeper midfield role, using his passing ability to dictate possession while providing defensive protection.

Ugo Raghouber may partner him centrally, contributing energy and physicality to help Burnley compete against Millwall’s aggressive midfielders. Further forward, Largie Ramazani represents an important attacking outlet from the right flank. His pace and dribbling ability could create problems for Millwall’s left-sided defenders, particularly when attacking quickly following turnovers.

Zeki Amdouni may operate from the opposite flank, using his close control and creativity to move into central positions. Aaron Ramsey could provide additional attacking support behind Vardy, whose movement and finishing instincts may offer the Clarets a more clinical presence inside the penalty area.

Celestini may encourage his side to exploit Millwall’s recent defensive uncertainty through quick forward passes, particularly when the hosts commit players into attacking positions. However, Burnley’s defensive organisation remains a major concern. Their inability to protect promising positions throughout the campaign has repeatedly cost them valuable points.

The visitors must also avoid conceding unnecessary set pieces, given Millwall’s physical presence and preference for direct attacking deliveries. Maintaining midfield discipline while improving their efficiency in front of goal will be essential if Burnley are to secure Celestini’s first victory.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Weiss; Walker, Alleyne, Julio, Pires; Cullen, Raghouber; Ramazani, Ramsey, Amdouni; Vardy

Key Stats

Millwall have suffered four consecutive Championship defeats, winning just one of their previous eight league matches.

Burnley have recorded only one victory from their opening 17 Championship fixtures and remain 23rd in the standings.

Millwall have scored just once across their previous four league matches.

Burnley boss Fabio Celestini has failed to win any of his first five Championship matches in charge, recording three draws and two defeats.

Millwall have won only one of their last six competitive home matches, while Burnley have gone 24 consecutive home league fixtures without victory

Player to Watch

Largie Ramazani

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The 25-year-old has been one of the Clarets’ more threatening attacking players during a difficult campaign, demonstrating his ability to create opportunities through direct running and intelligent movement. Ramazani scored during Burnley’s recent 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers, highlighting his capacity to contribute important goals despite the team’s inconsistent performances.

Operating primarily from the right flank, he frequently attempts to isolate defenders before accelerating into dangerous attacking positions. Against Millwall’s expected 4-2-3-1 formation, his movement could be particularly effective when exploiting spaces behind Doughty, especially if the hosts commit their full-backs forward.

His ability to deliver dangerous passes into the penalty area could also benefit Vardy, whose intelligent positioning may create opportunities from relatively limited service. With Burnley struggling to convert chances into victories, Ramazani’s directness and attacking confidence could provide an important advantage. If he can consistently trouble Millwall’s defensive line, the visitors may have opportunities to end their prolonged winless sequence.

Prediction

Millwall 1-1 Burnley

Both teams enter Saturday’s encounter in disappointing form, making a closely contested draw a realistic outcome. Millwall possess home advantage and will be determined to respond following four consecutive defeats, but their lack of attacking productivity remains a significant concern.

Alex Neil’s expected changes could provide greater energy and creativity, particularly if Lyndon Dykes and Camiel Neghli establish an effective partnership in advanced areas. Burnley, meanwhile, have demonstrated occasional attacking quality despite their poor results. Largie Ramazani’s pace and Zeki Amdouni’s creativity could create opportunities against a Millwall side struggling with defensive organisation.

However, Celestini’s team have repeatedly failed to capitalise on promising situations, while their defensive instability makes another clean sheet unlikely. Both managers may also adopt relatively cautious approaches, recognising the importance of avoiding another damaging defeat. With neither side demonstrating sufficient consistency or attacking efficiency, the points could ultimately be shared.