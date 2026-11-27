Lincoln City will begin life without Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw when they welcome promotion-chasing Wolverhampton Wanderers to the ProAmpac Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With the hosts struggling to maintain their Championship status and César Peixoto’s visitors enjoying an impressive unbeaten sequence, the encounter brings together two teams heading in opposite directions.

Lincoln entered the season hoping to establish themselves in the second tier after winning the League One title last term. Although their position outside the relegation zone represents a reasonable achievement for a newly promoted side, their recent performances have raised serious concerns about their prospects of survival.

The Imps suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, extending their losing streak to five Championship matches and prompting the club’s hierarchy to dismiss joint managers Cohen and Shaw. That decision followed a difficult period during which Lincoln collected just four points from their previous 10 league matches, suffering eight defeats.

The managerial change represents an attempt to halt their decline before they become further embroiled in the relegation battle. First-team coach Shaun Pearson has been placed in temporary charge, with the club expected to appoint a permanent successor before their visit to Cardiff City in December.

However, Pearson faces an immediate challenge against one of the Championship’s strongest teams. Lincoln have struggled to establish consistency at home, recording just one victory from eight league matches at the ProAmpac Stadium. That solitary success came against Burnley, whom they defeated 4-1 in October. Their inability to convert home advantage into points has contributed significantly to their difficult campaign, while recent defensive performances suggest that substantial improvement will be required against Wolves.

The visitors, meanwhile, arrive in Lincoln following another impressive performance that strengthened their position among the Championship’s promotion contenders. Wolves secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Derby County on Tuesday, extending their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Peixoto’s side dominated the encounter, recording an extraordinary 39 shots, the highest total in a Championship match for 11 years. Although Wolves have occasionally faced criticism for failing to convert their attacking opportunities, their results have remained remarkably consistent.

The West Midlands outfit have collected six victories and two draws since October 16, taking 20 points from their previous eight fixtures. That sequence has lifted Wolves to third place in the standings, with 34 points from 17 matches and an impressive attacking return of 31 goals.

Their away form has also been encouraging, with four victories from eight Championship fixtures on their travels. Considering that Wolves have already visited difficult opponents including West Ham, Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Wrexham, their away record demonstrates an ability to compete against strong opposition.

Saturday’s contest will also mark Wolves’ first league visit to Lincoln since 1989, adding historical significance to an encounter with contrasting objectives. With Lincoln searching for a response following their managerial change and Wolves determined to strengthen their automatic promotion ambitions, the visitors will enter the contest as clear favourites. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Lincoln City

Shaun Pearson is expected to make several changes following Tuesday’s heavy defeat against Charlton. Sonny Bradley, Yunus Konak, Dom Jeffries and Freddie Draper are among those pushing for recalls, with Pearson potentially considering a different tactical setup to provide greater defensive protection. Midfielder Conor McGrandles remains unavailable through injury, reducing the hosts’ options in central areas.

Given Wolves’ attacking strength, Lincoln could adopt a more conservative formation than in recent fixtures, prioritising defensive organisation and midfield discipline. Lincoln are likely to deploy a compact 4-4-1-1 formation, focusing on limiting space between midfield and defence while attempting to create opportunities through direct attacking transitions.

Sonny Bradley could provide experience and leadership in central defence, while Joseph Coubis and Elerewe will be expected to maintain discipline against Wolves’ mobile attacking players. In midfield, Konak and Varfolomeev may be responsible for restricting the visitors’ passing combinations, particularly when Fer López operates between the lines.

Adam Reach and Ben House could provide additional defensive support from wide positions, helping Lincoln maintain a compact structure during prolonged periods without possession. Further forward, Rob Street may operate behind Freddie Draper, using his movement to support the central striker and create opportunities through second balls.

Draper’s physical presence could allow Lincoln to relieve pressure with direct forward passes, particularly when Wolves establish sustained possession. Pearson may encourage his side to defend in two compact lines before attacking quickly when possession is recovered.

However, Lincoln must avoid becoming overly passive. Allowing Wolves continuous possession around the penalty area could eventually expose their defensive vulnerabilities. Their biggest challenge will be maintaining concentration against opponents who have demonstrated an ability to create numerous scoring opportunities.

Probable Lineup (4-4-1-1): Wickens; Coubis, Bradley, Elerewe, Towler; Reach, Konak, Varfolomeev, House; Street; Draper

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cesar Peixoto could rotate his starting lineup following Tuesday’s convincing victory against Derby County. Toti Gomes and Marshall Munetsi are among those pushing for inclusion, while Rodrigo Gomes could replace Rafiki Saïd in an attacking position.

Adam Armstrong is expected to retain his starting role after scoring in five of his previous six appearances, establishing himself as the visitors’ most reliable attacking outlet. Nasser Djiga could also feature in central defence, with Peixoto potentially adjusting his defensive options during a demanding Championship schedule.

Wolves are expected to retain their attacking 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising possession dominance, aggressive pressing and quick combinations through central areas. André will be crucial in dictating the tempo from midfield, using his passing ability to progress possession and maintain control against Lincoln’s expected defensive structure.

Munetsi could provide additional physicality and defensive protection, allowing Wolves’ attacking midfielders to advance into dangerous positions. Fer Lopez is likely to operate behind Armstrong, using his movement and creativity to exploit spaces between Lincoln’s midfield and defensive lines.

On the flanks, Rodrigo Gomes and Matheus Mané could provide pace and direct running, stretching the hosts’ defensive structure and creating opportunities through quick attacking combinations. Armstrong’s movement will be particularly important against Lincoln’s central defenders. His ability to attack spaces inside the penalty area and convert chances could prove decisive against a team struggling defensively.

Peixoto may encourage his players to press aggressively from the opening stages, attempting to force mistakes during Lincoln’s buildup play. However, Wolves must maintain defensive concentration when committing players forward. Lincoln could attempt to exploit the spaces behind their full-backs, particularly through direct passes towards Draper and Street. Nevertheless, Wolves’ superior midfield quality and attacking depth should allow them to control large periods of the encounter.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sa; Trippier, Djiga, Krejci, T Gomes; Andre, Munetsi; R Gomes, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong

Key Stats

Lincoln City have suffered five consecutive Championship defeats, including a 4-0 loss against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

Wolves side have gone eight league matches without defeat, recording six victories and two draws.

Lincoln City have won just one of their previous eight Championship matches at the ProAmpac Stadium.

Wolves have scored 31 goals in 17 Championship fixtures, averaging 1.82 goals per game.

Wolves registered 39 shots against Derby County on Tuesday, the highest total in a Championship fixture for 11 years.

Player to Watch

Adam Armstrong

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The forward has scored in five of his previous six appearances, becoming an increasingly important figure in Peixoto’s attacking system. Armstrong’s intelligent movement and ability to find space inside the penalty area make him particularly dangerous against teams that struggle to maintain defensive organisation.

Against Lincoln’s expected four-man defensive line, his movement between the central defenders could create considerable problems. His ability to combine with Fer López and Wolves’ wide attackers may also help the visitors exploit gaps around the penalty area, particularly when Lincoln attempt to defend in a compact structure.

Armstrong’s finishing ability has provided Wolves with an important advantage during their recent unbeaten sequence, especially when their attacking dominance has not always translated into convincing scorelines. With Lincoln having conceded four goals against Charlton in their previous outing, the striker should have opportunities to add to his impressive recent tally. If Wolves establish early control, Armstrong’s movement and clinical finishing could make him the standout performer.

Prediction

Lincoln City 0–3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves enter Saturday’s encounter as overwhelming favourites, supported by their impressive unbeaten run, superior attacking quality and considerably stronger league position. Peixoto’s side have demonstrated remarkable consistency over their previous eight Championship fixtures, combining attacking productivity with improved defensive organisation.

Lincoln, meanwhile, face a difficult challenge following the dismissal of their joint managers. Although Pearson’s appointment could provide an immediate psychological lift, the hosts’ recent defensive performances suggest they may struggle to contain Wolves’ dangerous attacking players. The visitors should dominate possession and create opportunities through López’s creativity, the pace of their wide attackers and Armstrong’s intelligent movement.

Lincoln may attempt to frustrate Wolves through a compact defensive approach, but maintaining that organisation throughout the contest could prove difficult. The hosts’ limited attacking productivity also suggests they may struggle to create clear chances against a Wolves side enjoying considerable confidence. Ultimately, the difference in form, attacking quality and defensive stability should prove decisive.