Bayern Munich will be eager to return to winning ways when they hit the road to face Hamburger SV.

Hamburger SV will be eyeing their fifth league win of the new campaign when they host giants Bayern Munich on Saturday afternoon. Both teams haven’t been at their best in recent weeks and will push hard to get things back on track with a win here.

The home team are 12th on the table with 12 points in their 10 league outings (four wins & six defeats). They have won two out of their last five league games and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Werder Bremen.

Having won just one out of their last five games in all competitions, Hamburg certainly are not in the best of form and might not be able to take down a Bayern side that are dealing with injuries to a number of their key stars.

The visitors are 2nd on the table with 22 points in their 10 outings, with six wins and four draws. The defending champions haven’t been at their best in recent weeks and have dropped points in two out of their last three league games.

More importantly, they are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat to LOSC Lille in the Champions League. While injuries have caused serious problems, Kompany still has enough quality in his squad to turn things around, and he will be eager to secure all three points from this away fixture. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Hamburger SV

The home team will be without the services of Bilal Nadir (thigh), Nicolai Remberg (cruciate ligament), Jordan Torunarigha (hip), Albert Sambi Lokonga (calf), Miro Muheim (leg) and Yussuf Poulsen (calf) due to injury.

The hosts are expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Daniel Heuer Fernandes in goal. Sebastiaan Bornauw, Shafiq Bello Nandja and Warmed Omari should form the back three, while Zakaria El Ouahdi and David Moller Wolfe operate as wing-backs.

The back three will look to keep things tight, while the wing-backs will support them and look for opportunities to join the attack.

Martin Adeline, Nicolas Capaldo and Albert Gronbaek are likely to feature in midfield. While they would love to control the tempo, they are unlikely to have much of the ball here.

Patson Daka and Fabio Vieira will be leading the attack for Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich this weekend. They will look to make the most out of the limited chances that come their way.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Fernandes; Nandja, Bornauw, Omari; El Ouahdi, Adeline, Capaldo, Gronbaek, Wolfe; Daka, Vieira

Bayern Munich

Kompany will be without the likes of Harry Kane (ankle), Manuel Neuer (foot), Alphonso Davies (strain), Serge Gnabry (hamstring), and Ismael Saibari (ankle) for this fixture.

The visitors will once again line up in a 4-2-3-1, where Jonas Urbig will be in goal in Neuer’s absence.

Josip Stanisic and Hiroki Ito should occupy the full-back positions, while Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah are expected to continue their partnership at the heart of the defence.

Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic are likely to form the midfield double pivot, providing defensive cover while also helping Bayern control possession.

Luis Diaz and Nathaniel Brown should operate on the flanks, with Lennart Karl featuring in the attacking midfield role.

With Kane unavailable, Konrad Laimer could be deployed as the central striker. It’s a weird choice, but Kompany seems confident about it.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Ito; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Diaz, Karl, Brown; Laimer

Key Stats

Hamburg are winless in their last 12 home games against Bayern, drawing four and losing eight.

Bayern have found the back of the net in each of their last 14 matches across all competitions.

Hamburger SV have conceded in each of their last 11 meetings with Bayern.

Vincent Kompany’s team have scored 30 goals in their first 10 Bundesliga matches this season.

The home team have failed to find the back of the net in seven of their last 10 encounters with Bayern Munich.

Player to Watch

Konrad Laimer

Embed from Getty Images

The 29-year-old will certainly be the one to watch out for. With Kane sidelined, Kompany deployed the full-back as the striker in their defeat to LOSC Lille, and he might once again feature in that role. He has four goal contributions in his 15 outings, and since he will be playing striker, Konrad will be eager to add to his tally.

With him deployed in unfamiliar territory, it will certainly be interesting to see how he adjusts to this role. His performance might have a big say in whether Bayern return to winning ways or not.

Prediction

Hamburger SV 1-3 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich may be dealing with several important absentees, but they still have considerably more quality and depth than Hamburger SV. The hosts have been inconsistent in recent weeks, and their defensive record against Bayern makes for worrying reading.

While Hamburg could take advantage of the visitors’ injury problems and find the net, Kompany’s men should have enough attacking quality to secure all three points and get back to winning ways. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for the visitors.