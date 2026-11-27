Birmingham City will look to extend their unbeaten home record when they welcome struggling Bolton Wanderers to St Andrew’s on Saturday afternoon.

With Chris Davies’s side firmly involved in the Championship promotion race and the visitors attempting to distance themselves from the relegation zone, the encounter presents an important opportunity for both clubs to strengthen their respective positions.

Birmingham have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, establishing themselves among the division’s leading promotion contenders following a remarkable turnaround under Davies. The Blues entered the November international break at the Championship summit after recording three consecutive victories, but their momentum was interrupted by a narrow 1-0 defeat against Stoke City last weekend.

Despite enjoying a numerical advantage following Luca Bombino’s second-half dismissal, Birmingham were unable to overturn George Hirst’s decisive goal, leaving them frustrated after an otherwise encouraging performance. However, Davies’s side responded immediately on Wednesday evening, securing a 2-0 victory away against relegation-threatened Burnley.

August Priske opened the scoring with his seventh Championship goal of the campaign before an own goal from Jaydon Banel helped Birmingham secure three valuable points. The victory extended an impressive sequence that has seen Birmingham win seven of their previous nine Championship matches, demonstrating the consistency that has established them as serious promotion candidates.

The Blues currently occupy fourth place, three points behind joint leaders Middlesbrough and Stoke City, leaving them firmly involved in the race for automatic promotion. Their home performances have been particularly encouraging. Birmingham are unbeaten in eight Championship matches at St Andrew’s this season, recording four victories and four draws.

The Second City outfit have not suffered a home league defeat since April, with Davies overseeing just three league losses at St Andrew’s since taking charge in the summer of 2024. Bolton, meanwhile, arrive in Birmingham experiencing a difficult period following their promotion from League One. Steven Schumacher’s side have struggled to establish consistency in the second tier, winning just one of their previous seven Championship matches.

Their latest outing produced a disappointing 3-1 home defeat against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, extending a worrying sequence of results. Although Ruben Rodrigues briefly restored parity from the penalty spot, goals from Aune Heggebo and Felix Horn Myhre ultimately secured victory for the visitors.

The result represented Bolton’s fourth defeat in their previous six Championship fixtures, leaving them just six points above the relegation zone. Their recent home performances have been particularly disappointing, with the Wanderers failing to win any of their previous five matches at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

However, their away record provides some encouragement. Bolton’s last three Championship victories have all come on their travels, including impressive successes against Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic. Those results demonstrate their ability to compete against stronger opponents, particularly when adopting a more direct attacking approach away from home.

The Wanderers also enjoyed a memorable victory against Birmingham during the Blues’ record-breaking League One title campaign in 2024/25, although their most recent visit to St Andrew’s ended in defeat. With Birmingham determined to consolidate their promotion credentials and Bolton searching for greater consistency, Saturday’s encounter promises an intriguing contest between the hosts’ attacking quality and the visitors’ counterattacking potential. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Birmingham City

Chris Davies faces a selection decision at right-back, with Ethan Laird doubtful after sustaining a knock against Stoke City last weekend. Bright Osayi-Samuel is therefore expected to retain his starting position, while captain Christoph Klarer is available again after serving a one-match suspension against Burnley.

Klarer’s return could see Dael Fry drop to the substitutes’ bench, with Phil Neumann expected to continue alongside the Austrian in central defence. Further forward, Liam Millar, Jhon Solis, and Jay Stansfield should retain their places after being withdrawn during the closing stages at Turf Moor.

Patrick Roberts could also return on the right flank, providing additional creativity against a Bolton side likely to defend compactly. Birmingham are expected to retain their established 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising midfield control, attacking width and aggressive pressing.

Tomoki Iwata and Jhon Solis could form the central midfield partnership, combining defensive discipline with progressive passing to maintain possession and control the tempo. Stansfield is likely to operate behind Priske, using his intelligent movement to exploit spaces between Bolton’s midfield and defensive lines.

His ability to arrive late inside the penalty area could prove particularly important against opponents expected to defend in a relatively deep structure. Roberts offers creativity from the right flank, frequently moving inside onto his stronger left foot to deliver dangerous passes or create shooting opportunities.

On the opposite side, Millar’s pace and direct running could stretch Bolton’s defensive shape, opening spaces for Stansfield and Priske to exploit. Priske will remain Birmingham’s principal goalscoring threat after taking his Championship tally to seven against Burnley.

Davies may encourage his side to press aggressively from the opening stages, attempting to force Bolton into defensive mistakes and prevent the visitors from establishing attacking momentum.

However, Birmingham must remain alert to counterattacks. Bolton have demonstrated an ability to secure impressive away victories, particularly when opponents commit excessive numbers forward. Maintaining defensive balance while sustaining attacking pressure will therefore be essential.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis; Roberts, Stansfield, Millar; Priske

Bolton Wanderers

Steven Schumacher could make several changes following Wednesday’s defeat against West Brom. Leading scorer Sam Dalby was rested from the starting lineup for that encounter but is expected to return on Saturday, providing a more established attacking focal point.

Samuel Iling-Junior could retain his place following an encouraging performance against the Baggies, while former Birmingham loanee Ben Davies is another option under consideration. Schumacher may also consider adjustments in midfield as Bolton attempt to improve their defensive organisation against one of the Championship’s strongest attacking sides.

Bolton are likely to deploy a compact 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on defensive discipline and quick attacking transitions. Josh Sheehan and Xavier Simons could form the central midfield partnership, with their positioning crucial in restricting Stansfield’s influence between the lines.

Without possession, Bolton may defend in two compact banks of four, attempting to limit the space available for Birmingham’s creative midfielders. Further forward, Iling-Junior could provide an important outlet from the left flank, using his pace and dribbling ability to attack spaces behind Birmingham’s advancing defenders.

Atsuki Ito may operate in a central attacking position, helping Bolton connect midfield with Dalby through quick forward passes. Dalby’s physical presence could prove valuable against Neumann and Klarer, particularly when the visitors attempt to relieve pressure through direct deliveries.

Schumacher may instruct his players to remain patient without possession, looking to exploit opportunities when Birmingham lose the ball in advanced areas. However, Bolton’s recent defensive performances remain a concern. Their inability to protect promising positions against West Brom highlighted the importance of maintaining concentration throughout the match.

The Wanderers must also avoid conceding unnecessary set pieces around the penalty area, particularly against a Birmingham side possessing several technically accomplished attacking players. If Bolton can remain organised and frustrate the hosts during the opening stages, their counterattacking quality could make the encounter more competitive than the league standings suggest.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Stephenson, Brunt, Forino-Joseph, Conway; Simons, Sheehan; Larrazabal, Ito, Illing-Junior; Dalby

Key Stats

Birmingham City have won seven of their previous nine Championship matches, establishing themselves among the division’s leading promotion contenders.

Birmingham City have collected 16 points from eight home league fixtures this season, recording four victories and four draws.

Bolton Wanderers have won just one of their previous seven Championship encounters, registering two draws and four defeats.

Bolton Wanderers have secured their previous three league victories on the road, defeating Norwich 4-3, Wolves 3-1 and Charlton 1-0.

Birmingham City occupy fourth place in the Championship, just three points behind joint leaders Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

Player to Watch

August Priske

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The Danish forward scored his seventh Championship goal of the campaign against Burnley on Wednesday, helping the Blues recover immediately from their disappointing defeat against Stoke. Operating as Birmingham’s central striker, Priske combines intelligent movement with an ability to exploit spaces between defenders.

His positioning inside the penalty area makes him particularly dangerous when attacking crosses and through-balls, while his physical presence allows Birmingham to retain possession in advanced positions. Against Bolton’s expected four-man defensive line, Priske’s movement could create significant problems, especially when Roberts and Millar deliver passes from wide areas.

His understanding with Stansfield may also prove important, with the attacking midfielder capable of creating space through intelligent runs behind the central striker. Bolton have struggled defensively in recent weeks, and Priske’s confidence in front of goal could make him particularly difficult to contain. With Birmingham aiming to extend their unbeaten home record, the Danish forward’s finishing ability could provide the decisive contribution.

Prediction

Birmingham City 3-1 Bolton Wanderers

Birmingham enter Saturday’s encounter as strong favourites, supported by their excellent home record, superior league position and impressive recent performances. Chris Davies’s side have demonstrated considerable attacking quality throughout the campaign, and their immediate response to the defeat against Stoke suggests they possess the resilience required for a sustained promotion challenge.

Bolton’s recent struggles make them vulnerable, particularly against opponents capable of maintaining pressure through sustained possession. However, the visitors should not be underestimated and their victories against Norwich City, Wolves, and Charlton Athletic demonstrate that they can cause problems away from home, especially through quick attacking transitions.

Sam Dalby’s physical presence and Iling-Junior’s pace could create opportunities against Birmingham’s defensive line, particularly when the hosts commit players forward. Nevertheless, the Blues possess greater attacking depth, with August Priske, Jay Stansfield, Patrick Roberts, and Liam Millar capable of exploiting Bolton’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Birmingham’s impressive record at St Andrew’s should also provide additional confidence, making it difficult to envisage the visitors securing a surprise victory.