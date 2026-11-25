Premier League outfit Sunderland will look to strengthen their chances of a top-eight finish with a win over Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Jagiellonia Bialystok will be eyeing their 2nd European win when they hit the road to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the Black Cats will be looking to get their European campaign back on track with a win.

The home team are 11th on the table with seven points in their four outings. They were off to a flying start with back-to-back wins in Europe in their first campaign in 53 years. However, they have dropped points in their last two outings.

The Black Cats are 18th in the Premier League, which suggests things haven’t been that great for them of late. However, Sunderland are heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Chelsea and a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa; as a result, they will be confident about getting the desired result here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 29th on the table with three points in their four games. While it’s not a dream start, they are still very much in contention to make it to the knockout rounds in their first-ever Europa League campaign.

They are ninth in the Ekstraklasa with seven wins and seven defeats and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Cracovia. Given the contrasting form and quality of the two sides, the visitors could be in for a difficult night. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Sunderland

The home team will be without the services of Granit Xhaka (calf), Brian Brobbey (thigh), Daniel Ballard (thigh), Habib Diarra (thigh) and Romaine Mundle (knee) due to injury.

The home side are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Robin Roefs starting between the posts. Thomas Meunier and Dayann Methalie will occupy the full-back positions, while Omar Alderete and Kevin Danso will form the central defensive partnership.

Noah Sadiki and Jules Ahoka are likely to feature as the double pivot in midfield, with Trai Hume and Malick Fofana providing width from the flanks. Enzo Le Fee will operate in the number 10 role, supporting Wilson Isidor, who is expected to lead the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Meunier, Danso, Alderete, Methalie; Sadiki, Ahoka; Hume, Le Fee, Fofana; Isidor

Jagiellonia Bialystok

Ousmane Sow picked up a knock last time out and remains a doubt for this outing, while Norbert Wojtuszek, who is back from injury and made a second-half appearance in their last outing, could be handed a start here.

The visitors are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Slawomir Abramowicz starting in goal. Wojtuszek and Guilherme Montoia are likely to occupy the full-back positions, while Apostolos Konstantopoulos will partner with Bernardo Vital in the heart of the defence.

Taras Romanczuk, Anders Klynge and Jesus Imaz are expected to feature in midfield. The trio will have a lot of defending to do, and they will also look for opportunities to create quick counter-attacks.

Jeremy Agbonifo and Kajetan Szmyt will provide width to their attacks, while Nik Prelec lead the line for the visitors.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Abramowicz; Wojtuszek, Konstantopoulos, Vital, Montioa; Romanczuk, Klynge, Imaz; Agbonifo, Prelec, Szmyt

Key Stats

The two teams are all set to face each other for the first time in their history.

Sunderland are winless in their last two European outings, including a 2-0 home defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

The visitors have conceded in all four of their European outings.

This is Sunderland’s first major European campaign in 53 years.

Jagiellonia are featuring in the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Player to Watch

Wilson Isidor

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The 26-year-old has only had limited minutes this term, and his returns have also been on the lower side. Isidor has been involved in 12 matches across competitions, racking up 550 minutes with just one goal and an assist.

He is yet to find the back of the net in the Europa League, and this home fixture against Jagiellonia could be an ideal opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet and make a stronger case for a regular spot in the starting XI.

Prediction

Sunderland 2-0 Jagiellonia Bialystok

Sunderland might have struggled for most of the new season, but they have regained some momentum in recent weeks, and they could look to make the most of it against Jagiellonia Bialystok at home.

The visitors haven’t been in the best of form, and an away trip to the Stadium of Light could turn out to be a long day at the office. Even if they manage to keep things tight initially, Sunderland has the quality to break them down and secure a comfortable win here. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-0 win for the home team.