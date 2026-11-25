AC Milan will attempt to revive their faltering Europa League campaign when they travel to Greece to face Olympiacos on Thursday evening.

With the Italian giants struggling near the bottom of the league-phase standings and their hosts firmly positioned among the leading contenders, the encounter could have major implications for both clubs’ European ambitions.

Milan entered the competition hoping to establish themselves as serious contenders for continental silverware, but Ruben Amorim’s side have endured a disastrous opening four matches. The Rossoneri have suffered three defeats, recording their only victory against Red Bull Salzburg, where Goncalo Ramos scored the decisive goal. Consecutive losses against Bournemouth and Ferencvaros have subsequently left Milan in a precarious position.

Their most recent European outing produced a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Ferencvaros, extending their continental goalscoring drought to two matches. With just three points from four fixtures, Milan occupy 28th place in the league-phase standings, outside the top 24 required to progress to the knockout rounds.

The pressure on Amorim is particularly significant given the club’s illustrious European history. Although Milan have won seven European Cups, their recent performances suggest that qualification for the knockout phase cannot be taken for granted. However, their domestic form paints a completely different picture.

Milan have established themselves among Serie A’s leading teams, occupying fourth place after collecting 15 points from the previous 18 available. Their attacking performances have been particularly impressive, with the Rossoneri scoring at least twice in each of those six league fixtures.

Amorim’s side entered this European encounter following a comprehensive 5-1 victory against Frosinone, with promising youngster Alphadjo Cisse continuing his impressive goalscoring form. The contrast between Milan’s domestic performances and European struggles has become increasingly difficult to explain, particularly as the manager’s rotation policy has frequently disrupted the team’s attacking rhythm.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, have enjoyed an outstanding Europa League campaign under Imanol Alguacil. The Greek champions opened the league phase with consecutive victories against Jagiellonia Bialystok, Marseille, and Sparta Prague before being held to a goalless draw by Rennes.

Their unbeaten record has yielded 10 points from four matches, leaving them sixth in the standings and well positioned to secure automatic qualification for the round of 16. The draw against Rennes ended an impressive nine-match winning sequence across all competitions, but Olympiacos quickly returned to winning ways with a convincing 6-2 victory over Iraklis in the Greek Super League.

Alguacil’s side have now lost just once in their previous 18 competitive fixtures, highlighting the consistency that has made them formidable opponents. Their European defensive record is equally impressive, with only one defeat in their last 13 Europa League matches and nine clean sheets during that period.

Olympiacos also possess an encouraging historical record against Milan. The Greek side secured a memorable 3-1 victory in their most recent meeting in December 2018, while the Rossoneri have never won away against Greek opposition.

With Olympiacos protecting an excellent European record and Milan desperate for points, Thursday’s contest promises an intriguing clash between the hosts’ defensive discipline and the visitors’ considerable attacking quality. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Olympiacos

Imanol Alguacil faces several selection concerns ahead of Thursday’s encounter. Ayoub El Kaabi and Yusuf Yazici remain unavailable through long-term injuries, while Gustavo Puerta and Santiago Hezze are also sidelined. However, Leon Bailey enters the fixture in excellent confidence after contributing two goals and an assist during the weekend’s victory over Iraklis.

Armando Gonzalez is expected to lead the attack, having scored twice in the Europa League this season. Jota Silva and Kostas Fortounis should provide additional creativity behind the central striker. Olympiacos are likely to retain their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on defensive organisation, midfield control and quick attacking transitions.

Remo Freuler could provide experience and defensive stability in central midfield, while Lorenzo Scipioni may contribute additional energy and ball progression. Their positioning will be particularly important against Milan’s technically accomplished attacking midfielders, who have demonstrated considerable creativity in domestic competition.

Further forward, Bailey represents a significant threat from the right flank. His acceleration and direct running could cause problems for Milan’s left-back, particularly when the visitors commit players forward. Fortounis may operate from the opposite flank, using his vision and passing ability to create opportunities around the penalty area.

Jota Silva could provide additional creativity from a central position, although his finishing has been disappointing in Europe. The Portuguese attacker has attempted 17 shots during the league phase, with just two finding the target. Gonzalez’s movement will be crucial in occupying Milan’s central defenders, creating spaces for supporting attackers to exploit.

Alguacil may encourage his team to defend compactly before launching quick attacks into wide areas, particularly given Milan’s tendency to leave spaces during defensive transitions. However, Olympiacos must avoid allowing the visitors sustained possession around the penalty area, where their attacking quality could eventually become decisive.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Saliakas, Retsos, Carmo, Onyemaechi; Freuler, Scipioni; Bailey, Silva, Fortounis; Gonzalez

AC Milan

Ruben Amorim faces several injury problems ahead of Thursday’s trip to Greece. Mattia Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Samuel Chukwueze, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain unavailable, reducing the manager’s options across defence, midfield and attack.

However, captain Mike Maignan is available again after serving a one-match European suspension following his dismissal against Bournemouth. Goncalo Ramos is also expected to recover from a minor calf problem, while Alphadjo Cisse, Omari Hutchinson, and Ardon Jashari are among those pushing for starting positions.

Milan could deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on attacking width, midfield combinations and aggressive pressing. Yunus Musah and Jashari are expected to provide defensive protection in central midfield, while also supporting possession through quick passing combinations.

Adrien Rabiot could operate in an advanced role, using his physical presence and intelligent movement to connect midfield with attack. Further forward, Hutchinson’s dribbling ability may provide a threat from the right flank, while Cisse could offer direct running and goalscoring movement from the left.

The young Italian has emerged as one of Milan’s most exciting attacking talents this season, scoring six Serie A goals and demonstrating considerable confidence in front of goal. Ramos is expected to lead the attack, using his movement inside the penalty area and ability to combine with supporting midfielders.

Milan may attempt to establish early control through possession, encouraging their wide players to isolate Olympiacos’s full-backs and create opportunities through quick combinations. However, Amorim must ensure his side remain defensively disciplined.

The absence of Gabbia and Tomori could leave Milan vulnerable against Leon Bailey’s pace and Armando Gonzalez’s movement, particularly when the full-backs advance into attacking positions. Avoiding the defensive mistakes that have undermined their European campaign will be essential if the Rossoneri are to secure a positive result.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Diawara; Musah, Jashari; Hutchinson, Rabiot, Cisse; Ramos

Key Stats

Olympiacos have collected 10 points from four Europa League fixtures, recording three victories and one draw.

AC Milan have lost three of their opening four league-phase matches, leaving them 28th with just three points.

Olympiacos have suffered only one defeat in their previous 13 Europa League encounters, keeping nine clean sheets.

AC Milan have collected 15 points from their last six Serie A fixtures, scoring at least twice in every match.

AC Milan are winless in six away matches against Greek clubs, while Olympiacos won the teams’ most recent meeting 3-1 in December 2018.

Player to Watch

Alphadjo Cisse

Embed from Getty Images

The Italian international has scored six goals in Serie A this season, establishing himself as an increasingly influential attacking option under Ruben Amorim. His performances have been particularly encouraging in recent weeks, including another goalscoring contribution during Milan’s comprehensive victory over Frosinone.

Operating primarily from a wide attacking position, Cisse combines acceleration with intelligent movement and an ability to exploit spaces behind opposing defenders. Against Olympiacos’s expected 4-2-3-1 formation, his direct running could create problems for the hosts’ right-sided defenders, particularly when he moves inside to support Ramos.

Cisse has also demonstrated his European goalscoring potential, having scored a hat-trick against Red Bull Salzburg earlier in the campaign. With Milan struggling to find the net in their previous two Europa League matches, his movement and finishing ability could be crucial in restoring their attacking threat. His confidence and willingness to attack defenders directly may provide the unpredictability required to break down Olympiacos’s organised defensive structure.

Prediction

Olympiacos 2-1 AC Milan

Olympiacos enter Thursday’s encounter as slight favourites, supported by their excellent European form, home advantage and impressive defensive consistency. Imanol Alguacil’s side have demonstrated an ability to compete against strong opponents, and their record of just one defeat in their previous 13 Europa League matches provides considerable confidence.

Milan possess greater individual attacking quality and have shown impressive domestic form, but their European performances remain difficult to trust. Ruben Amorim’s rotation policy and defensive injury problems could prove particularly costly against Olympiacos’s quick attacking players.

Leon Bailey’s pace and Kostas Fortounis’s creativity may create opportunities against Milan’s weakened backline, while Armando Gonzalez should provide a central goalscoring threat. The visitors are capable of responding through Alphadjo Cisse and Goncalo Ramos, particularly if they can reproduce the attacking fluidity demonstrated in Serie A.

However, the home side’s defensive organisation and ability to exploit counterattacking opportunities could ultimately prove decisive. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Alguacil and his charges.