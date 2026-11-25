Bournemouth will look to build on their perfect start in the Europa League when they hit the road to face Celta Vigo.

Bournemouth will be eyeing a fifth-straight win in the Europa League when they square up against a struggling Celta Vigo side that has lost three out of their four European fixtures.

The home team are 27th on the table with just three points in their four outings. With four games left, Celta still have a very realistic chance of qualification, but they need to get something out of this home game against Bournemouth.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in their last outing. While they would have loved to script an upset, Celta could be pleased with the effort they put in. They will need a similar effort to stand a chance of taking down the Cherries.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 2nd in the Europa League with four wins in as many outings. They have bagged 11 goals, while conceding just two. Not just in Europa, the Cherries have been in fine form in the Premier League as well.

Bournemouth are 5th in the Premier League with 18 points in their 11 outings, and they are heading into this fixture on the back of nine straight wins. Marco Rose will be high on confidence and quite optimistic about securing all three points here. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Celta Vigo

Borja Iglesias (calf), Carl Starfelt (hamstring), Manuel Sanchez (hamstring) and Miguel Roman (knee) are all doubts for this outing. Apart from the four, everyone else should be available for selection here.

The hosts are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Ionut Radu starting between the posts. Javi Rodriguez, Yoel Lago and Marcos Alonso should form the back three, with the latter providing experience and composure in defence.

Javi Rueda and Sergio Carreira are likely to operate as the wing-backs, offering width and support in both phases of play.

Ilaix Moriba and Aleix Febas should partner each other in central midfield, with the responsibility of controlling the tempo and providing defensive cover.

Further forward, Iago Aspas and Williot Swedberg are expected to support Ferran Jutgla, who should lead the line. Aspas will be particularly important in creating opportunities, while Swedberg can offer movement and attacking threat from the opposite side.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Radu; Rodriguez, Lago, Alonso; Rueda, Moriba, Febas, Carreira; Aspas, Jutgla, Swedberg

Bournemouth

Meanwhile, the Cherries will be without the services of Alex Toth (thigh), Julian Araujo (thigh) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle).

The visitors are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Michele Di Gregorio starting in goal. Adam Smith and Julio Soler should occupy the full-back positions, while James Hill and Bafode Diakite are likely to form the central defensive partnership.

Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie are expected to operate as the double pivot in midfield. Both will be tasked with providing defensive protection while helping Bournemouth move the ball forward.

Further up the pitch, Rayan and Marcus Tavernier should feature on the wings, with Amine Adli operating in the number 10 role. The attacking trio will look to create opportunities for Eli Junior Kroupi, who is expected to lead the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Smith, Hill, Diakite, Soler; Cook, Christie; Rayan, Adli, Tavernier; Kroupi

Key Stats

Celta Vigo have failed to keep a clean sheet in all four of their Europa League games this season.

Bournemouth have won their last three away matches, scoring eight goals in the process.

The Spanish outfit have lost three out of their four European outings.

The Cherries have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Bournemouth have kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 outings; they have won each of their last nine games.

Player to Watch

Rayan

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The 20-year-old has attracted a lot of interest from across Europe, on the back of his impressive start to life in England. While he has only bagged one goal in his 11 Premier League outings this season, the Brazilian international has scored in three out of their four Europa League outings.

His pace and ability to take on defenders could cause serious problems for the Spanish side. Rayan will be eager to add to his tally and, more importantly, help his team continue their dominance in the Europa League.

Prediction

Celta Vigo 0-2 Bournemouth

Bournemouth head into this fixture in excellent form and will be confident of extending their winning run in the Europa League. The Cherries have been particularly impressive defensively, keeping seven clean sheets in their last 10 matches, and should have enough quality to trouble a Celta Vigo side that has struggled for consistency in Europe.

The hosts could put up a fight on home soil, but Marco Rose’s men are favourites to control proceedings and secure another three points. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-0 win for the away team.